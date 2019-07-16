The New 007 (Not James Bond) Is A Female!

The Daily Mail reports that Lashana Lynch is the new 007 in the James Bond franchise. Does this mean James Bond is working for another employer or has a new assignment? Does this mean the beginning of a new series in the franchise where a woman is the new 007? Whether this new casting decision means that future films feature the new female 007 remains to be seen.

Lynch is not a female James Bond but a new character with the same job. A source also said, “Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

More than half a dozen actors have played late author Ian Fleming’s British secret agent James Bond over the years. Daniel Craig has been one of the most popular, and he returns for the franchise’s 25th entry.

But things have changed in this upcoming movie. Bond has reportedly retired to Jamaica and his codename reassigned.

The (fictional) world of MI6 is getting a serious shake-up with the news that the upcoming Bond 25 will introduce a brand new 007. It was previously announced that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch was joining the cast of Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond film.

According to the news, the new movie begins with James Bond coming out of retirement to face a new villain.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.” a source said. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment.”

The new Bond film is due out April 8, 2020. Lynch will play a woman named “Nomi.” It is very possible that she will either replace Bond or a spin-off will be created around her. Daniel Craig has been saying for years that he wants to retire from the James Bond character.

Bond has been bedding women and leaving them for dead for over half a century. Has the #metoo movement cause writers to aim toward a more socially acceptable script?

In Craig’s own words, the character has always been “a very lonely, sexist misogynist.”

Executive producer Barbara Broccoli said in an interview last fall that Bond was created male and she intended to keep the character male while adding more female characters to the story around him.

