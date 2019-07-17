The Foods Women Need to Eat and Why

You are a uniquely powerful creation. You are a woman. Staying fit and healthy sometimes is difficult when you are also a wife, mom, and full-time employee. Are you trying your best to stay healthy by eating more naturally? A woman’s nutritional needs are different from a man’s. Certain natural foods aid in the way your beautiful body works and supply a natural alternatives to synthetic vitamins and drugs.

There is also a difference in how many calories you need per day compared to your male counterpart. The average-sized, moderately physically active 30-year-old female needs about 2000 calories per day while a male needs about 2800 per day.

Why Women Need Different Foods Than Men

Women need fewer calories than men, but in many cases, they have higher vitamin and mineral needs. Adequate intake of calcium, iron, and folic acid are of special importance for women.

Due to the hormonal changes associated with menstruation and child-bearing, women are more susceptible than men to weakened bones and osteoporosis. For this reason, the average post-menopausal woman requires more calcium than her male counterpart (1000 mg for 51- to 70-year-old women compared to 800 mg for 51- to 70-year-old men). Recommended calcium intakes at other ages are the same for both genders.

Women also are at increased risk of iron-deficiency anemia compared to men due to the monthly blood loss associated with menstruation.

Foods Women Need To Eat

Avocados provides healthy fats to combat heart disease. Bananas keeps sodium in check. Beans may help prevent heart disease. Blueberries provide nutrients to help keep blood vessels healthy. Brazil Nuts are high in selenium. Whole-grain bread reduces your chance of breast cancer by reducing high levels of estrogen in the blood. Brussels Sprouts combat excess estrogen and also contain glucosinolate which helps prevent cancer. Cinnamon helps combat inflammation which leads to Alzheimer’s. Dark Chocolate keeps blood platelets healthy. Eggs keep your skin and hair healthy. The yoke helps prevent breast cancer by helping cells to function normally. Figs lower blood pressure and help with anxiety. Garlic has been shown to help prevent or lower your chances of getting ovarian cancer. Leafy Greens help prevent bone fractures and wrinkles. Lean Beef for nerve health and feeling energized. Nuts help fight off heart disease, the #1 killer in women. Oatmeal helps keep your blood sugar levels balanced and provides fiber. Salmon is your best friend if you are a woman. It is full of Omega 3’s for your heart, brain, and calming inflammation. Sweet Potatoes are fiber-rich and help with good eye health. Tomatoes boost your immunity. Yogurt is full of calcium and magnesium for strong bone health.

Eat when hungry, stop when full. Choose fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy sources that are low in saturated fat. Avoid trans fat, excessive sodium, and added sugar.

Exercise every chance you get!

