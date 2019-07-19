Trailer Released From New ‘Top Gun’ Movie/Maverick is Back!

TODAY aired a segment (7/19/2019) on the exciting release of a trailer from the new “Top Gun” movie and the best part is that Maverick is back! This movie is going to take you personally on a sky-high experience. It is predicted to blow your mind with the flight scenes.

The preview of the film not only showed off Tom Cruise’s return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell but also teased some of the impressive flight sequences. He’ll be joined by Val Kilmer, reprising his role as Maverick’s rival, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

Tom Cruise surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con in July with a sneak peek of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the anticipated sequel to his 1986 classic movie. Do you feel the need for speed?

In a May 2019 interview with Collider, actor Jon Hamm had nothing but praise for the high-tech filmmaking techniques intended to give Maverick audiences an in-the-cockpit experience.

“They’re using some technology on this that has never before seen,” said Hamm. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

As for the actor filling one of the film’s primary legacy roles, Whiplash actor Miles Teller will portray the son of Maverick’s former wingman, Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the first film. Teller was seen on set with Cruise in some December 2018 photos that reveal the mustache he’ll be sporting for the film — Teller’s look clearly inspired by Edwards’ impressively ’80s facial hair.

In July 2018, A Beautiful Mind actress Jennifer Connelly was reported to be in talks to play the female lead in the film. The Academy Award winner is expected to play a single mother who runs a local bar near the naval base where the story is set.

The cast is going to be incredible. Ed Harris (Westworld) will make appearances along with Jon Hamm (Madmen) and a list of familiar faces.

Title: Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Release date : June 26, 2020

: June 26, 2020 Cast : Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm Director: Joseph Kosinski

WATCH THE TRAILER:

https://www.today.com/video/trailer-for-top-gun-sequel-has-landed-watch-now-64139333915

Ref. NBC/Today, hollywoodreporter.com, hollywoodpipeline.com

Photo courtesy of quirkybyte.com