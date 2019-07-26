CMR

Movie Reviews, TV News And Exclusive Interviews

Projected In-Demand Jobs For 2020 And Beyond

by Leave a Comment

Many students begin their college years in just a few weeks and deciding on what to major in can be difficult.  No one knows what the future holds but the last thing parents want to do is invest thousands into a degree that will not bring a bright future for their children.  Predictions are in on the fields you might want to consider if you are going back to school to change your life or just beginning your college years.

Predicting the best jobs is based on current global changes, technology, medical demands, and social/economic conditions.  What drives the need for new jobs in existing fields are:  Biomedical advancements including machines, cultural and economic changes, global challenges and crisis, and the human drive to play and explore.

Best Careers In Demand Right Now

  1. Solar/Wind Energy Technicians
  2. Home Health/Personal Care Aides/Physical Assistants/Medical Assistants/Health Services Manager
  3. Nurse Practitioners/RN’s
  4. Physical Therapist Assistants/Physical Therapy Aides/Occupational Therapy Assistants
  5. Statisticians
  6. Software Developers
  7. Genetic Counselors
  8. Mathematicians
  9. Bicycle Repair

Best Careers For 2020 and Beyond

  1. Data Analyst
  2. Information Security Analyst
  3. Digital Content Analyst
  4. Computer Systems Analyst
  5. Biomedical Engineer
  6. Mechanical Engineering Specialist
  7. Electronics Engineering Specialist
  8. Digital Rehab Counselor
  9. Blockchain Developer
  10. Civil or Commercial Drone Pilot or Dispatcher
  11. Smart-Building Technician
  12. 3-D Printing Technician
  13. Augmented Reality Developer
  14. Personal Privacy/Brand Advisor
  15. Robotics Service Technician
  16. Remote Health Care Engineer
  17. Urban Agriculture Specialist
  18. Biomech Technician
  19. Nanotech/Genetic Engineer
  20. Tech Ethicist
  21. Virtual Reality Designer
  22. Problem-Solving Competition Director
  23. Synthetic Biology Engineer
  24. Weather Control Engineer
  25. Project-Based Human Resources Director

Jobs That Don’t Exist But Are Projected To Be In Demand

  1. Organizational Disrupter
  2. Personal Education Guide
  3. Custom Body Part Manufacturer
  4. Pharmaceutical Artisan
  5. Personal Microbiome Manager
  6. Brain Implant Specialist
  7. Urban Security Coordinator
  8. End-of-Life Manager
  9. Hyper-Intelligent Transportation Engineer
  10. Extinct Species Revivalist

Most of these degrees can be birthed in a trade school which will not put you in the hole financially in the very beginning.  As you further your education you can weed out what interest you and what doesn’t.  We all change in our early years. Counselors say to take your education very seriously but make sure what you are learning is in your dream and ability.  Be sure you desire to contribute in this field to the world.  You have to be interested and happy with your work to succeed.

 

Ref.  trade-schools.net, glassdoor+blog+high-paying jobs, businessinsider.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via usnews.com

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.