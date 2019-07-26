Projected In-Demand Jobs For 2020 And Beyond

Many students begin their college years in just a few weeks and deciding on what to major in can be difficult. No one knows what the future holds but the last thing parents want to do is invest thousands into a degree that will not bring a bright future for their children. Predictions are in on the fields you might want to consider if you are going back to school to change your life or just beginning your college years.

Predicting the best jobs is based on current global changes, technology, medical demands, and social/economic conditions. What drives the need for new jobs in existing fields are: Biomedical advancements including machines, cultural and economic changes, global challenges and crisis, and the human drive to play and explore.

Best Careers In Demand Right Now

Solar/Wind Energy Technicians Home Health/Personal Care Aides/Physical Assistants/Medical Assistants/Health Services Manager Nurse Practitioners/RN’s Physical Therapist Assistants/Physical Therapy Aides/Occupational Therapy Assistants Statisticians Software Developers Genetic Counselors Mathematicians Bicycle Repair

Best Careers For 2020 and Beyond

Data Analyst Information Security Analyst Digital Content Analyst Computer Systems Analyst Biomedical Engineer Mechanical Engineering Specialist Electronics Engineering Specialist Digital Rehab Counselor Blockchain Developer Civil or Commercial Drone Pilot or Dispatcher Smart-Building Technician 3-D Printing Technician Augmented Reality Developer Personal Privacy/Brand Advisor Robotics Service Technician Remote Health Care Engineer Urban Agriculture Specialist Biomech Technician Nanotech/Genetic Engineer Tech Ethicist Virtual Reality Designer Problem-Solving Competition Director Synthetic Biology Engineer Weather Control Engineer Project-Based Human Resources Director

Jobs That Don’t Exist But Are Projected To Be In Demand

Organizational Disrupter Personal Education Guide Custom Body Part Manufacturer Pharmaceutical Artisan Personal Microbiome Manager Brain Implant Specialist Urban Security Coordinator End-of-Life Manager Hyper-Intelligent Transportation Engineer Extinct Species Revivalist

Most of these degrees can be birthed in a trade school which will not put you in the hole financially in the very beginning. As you further your education you can weed out what interest you and what doesn’t. We all change in our early years. Counselors say to take your education very seriously but make sure what you are learning is in your dream and ability. Be sure you desire to contribute in this field to the world. You have to be interested and happy with your work to succeed.

Ref. trade-schools.net, glassdoor+blog+high-paying jobs, businessinsider.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via usnews.com