Woman Suffered With Chronic Pain For Years Until She Gave This Up

Many people suffer from chronic pain every day of their lives. Pain can lessen your quality of life and make you feel exhausted all the time. Many are misdiagnosed and take chemical medications which can cause more problems. Here is one woman’s story (Mary Novari) and how she finally found out what was causing her pain from a surprising source.

At first, her doctor diagnosed her extreme fatigue and exhaustion from parenting active children along with working part-time. 4 years ago she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia after muscle pains began keeping her up all night. She was having to take two naps a day just to continue her lifestyle.

Her husband took a new job which meant a different insurance plan so she had to go to a new doctor. Her new doctor did a range of tests from Lyme disease, cancer, and even thyroid. They all came back normal. At this time she began taking Flexeril for muscles, a low dose of Cymbalta for depression, and Tramadol for pain. After counseling to get her emotions under control, she still needed help.

Novari and her husband had relocated to the West Coast. She was so impressed with her daughter’s holistic practitioner that she made an appointment for herself to see if she could get the help she needed. The doctor used a technique known as Kinesiology to test her muscles. Kinesiology, also known as human kinetics, is the scientific study of human movement. Kinesiology addresses physiological, mechanical, and psychological mechanisms. This test resulted in a discovery of Novari’s body being full of inflammation. The doctor told her to stop eating sugar, dairy, coffee, but mostly…wheat. Coming from an Italian family, this was going to really be an adjustment for her. She reflected when on certain diets in the past, she had given these foods up and lost weight. She even remember feeling better and her symptoms reappearing after she stopped the diets.

She set out on an adventure to research gluten-free recipes. She made sure she scanned the menus before going to a restaurant so she would not be tempted to order something she shouldn’t eat. She was surprised at how many alternatives to wheat products that there are on the market now.

“One thing that caught me off guard at first was how many everyday foods have wheat hidden in them—including soy sauce (tamari is a great substitute), bullion cubes, hot dogs and some salad dressings. Going gluten-free has taught me to be meticulous about reading labels and simply to avoid some foods altogether,” she remarked.

Since giving up gluten, her physician advised her to give up dairy products all-together because of their inflammatory effects on the body. Many of them also contain hormones and antibiotics.

“After two years of gluten-free eating, I lost more than 40 pounds and have kept it off for a year and a half. I got off my pain medicine and antidepressants, and I feel healthier than I did during a dozen years of living with fibromyalgia. In fact, I consider myself cured,” Novaria said.

She says she spends a little more at the grocery store now but it is so worth it.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/womansday.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via yahoo.com