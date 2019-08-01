Being a Dog Owner 101

Are you thinking of getting a dog? Today is your first class in being a responsible dog owner because so many haven’t grasped that trait. Most people really love their pet but some just haven’t mastered the full responsibility that it entails. We are going to list for you what your dog needs as its caregiver, understanding them, and being a considerate pet owner. So, listen up and don’t bark back.

What Your Dog Needs From You:

Butt scratches, pats, and back rubs. This lets them know you want them to be happy. Hugs and kisses aren’t necessary. In fact a dog doesn’t like you in their face. When you leave them alone or let them sleep in their bed, give them your dirtiest, stinkiest, piece of clothes. They adore the smells of their owner. They will choose this over a toy any day for comfort. But they do need their toys for playtime. They love their things. When they chew up your shoes, they are saying, “I need attention and more toys.” Good healthy food, a full, cool, and clean water bowl at all times, and regular vet attention. A warm/cool soft place to sleep. Discipline but never hit a dog. A purpose. Every dog needs to know they have a purpose. Whether it is fetching, helping, herding, etc. Never adopt an animal if you are planning to chain it outside. Not only is this abuse, it is illegal in many states now. Your dog is not meant to be a prisoner.

What is your dog trying to tell you?

When a dog wags his tail to the right, they like what they see. When they wag it to the left, they feel threatened and afraid. Don’t rush a dog when they go to the bathroom. Dogs do not like blow dryers. It also dries their skin out. Overfeeding them? They will skip a meal, throw up, or act lethargic. Scratching is a sign of fleas or allergies. Never ignore this. Your dog will always let you know when they are happy or unhappy. A happy dog is vibrant and friendly. An unhappy dog can become chronically depressed, overweight, and develop skin problems. Always make time to exercise your dog. Everyday. The best way to train a dog to walk with you is with a harness, not a leash. Never pull on their necks. A dog will produce tears when they are distressed, sick, or lonely.

Traits of a Rude Dog Owner:

They do pick up their dog’s poop when out in public and place it in a bag, but then they leave the bag on the ground for someone else to discard. Never do this. They put their dog out in the yard to bark for hours on end. This is a no-no. Respect your neighbors. Bring the dog back inside or go out and play with it. They talk on their phones at the dog park instead of monitoring their pet. Always keep your dog within reach. Remember, they are animals and can get into trouble. They walk their dog but allow them to pee on other’s property. No one should be subject to someone else’s dog destroying their expensive plants and shrubs. They allow their dog to jump onto people. Not only is this rude, it is very dangerous.

So, that should get you started. Like, it’s not enough? Seriously, owning a dog can enrich your life but remember, it is a huge responsibility and commitment.

