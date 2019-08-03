2019 Fall Fashion Forecast

Even though we haven’t endured all the days of sweltering temps this August, fashion experts forecast what will be hot in style for the cooler Fall months. Simply put, it’s simple, comfy, and one color. The emphasis will be on accessories. Aren’t you glad? Designers are looking to emphasize long lines and clean looks while not making you uncomfortable with today’s busy lifestyles.

Fall Fashion Forecast

Monochromatic dressing from head to toe. This includes your shoes. One-color ensembles are all over the runways. This is so easy to accomplish. Just grab the same color top, pants, and shoes. Boom…you are done. Just add a cool handbag and hat to match. Believe or not, you will look so pulled together. Comfy. Yes, over-sized sweatshirts with leggings matched with great sport shoes and a cross-body bag are OK this Fall for shopping. Just get nice pieces that look like you took the time to be presentable while still enjoying the comfort. Keep your pieces neutral or at least the same color. Get a new pair of stylish slip-on sneakers of the same color to pull the look together. Structured pants with matching sweaters for up-dressing. Don’t be timid when it comes to color. Buy those purple pants with a purple sweater. Turtleneck sweaters are back big time. The thinner more sleek sweaters look great under a sleeveless long dress paired with a belt. You can still use those solid color summer dresses this fall. Match your coat to your outfit. Invest in some coats or jackets of color and wear the same color outerwear as your ensemble. Pair different materials. Monochromatic dressing can include pieces of the same color/shade and be of different materials such as a gray jacket with a blue/gray sequined skirt. Think outside the box. You often see Jennifer Lopez in sequined jumpsuits with large matching sunglasses and a cashmere coat of the same color. Neutrals. This is the biggest hit for the upcoming Fall season. It is a no-brainer. Beige, off-white, and pale gray combined. Yes, you can wear white. Pick winter whites of the right materials. Classics. Keep your classic pieces neutral or solid. Buying a dark green leather bag to match your shoes and coat is not boring….it is classic. Don’t overthink it. A mistake so many make is to look pulled together but add bold pieces. This Fall, just add a little pop of color with your clutch. Check your closet first. With the monochromatic look popping up everywhere, you might be surprised how many pieces of the same shade of color you already have. Save your money for a great coat, shoes, or handbag.

