Joanna Gaines: Dollar Store Finds For Decorating Your Home/Dorm-Room

Joanna Gaines is probably the most popular decorator in the US now. Simply because she is practical; yet, amazingly talented with creating new looks on a budget. Instead of going to a specialty store, using someone else’s ideas, and paying excessive amounts of money, Gaines offers tips on how you can create looks using your taste for a fraction of the cost.

Ways to use items found at the Dollar Store to decorate:

Use luggage tags as napkin rings. You can personalize each setting. Simply put the napkin inside the strap. Mesh/metal file boxes are great for attaching to doors or cabinets with suction hooks for organizing. Candy jars are perfect when painted for small plants. Make a custom tray for serving tea or coffee from a frame and plastic placemat. Just insert the placemat into the frame. Use a cake stand to hold your sponges and soaps in the bathroom. Buy 5 small square mirrors. Glue them together to make mirror boxes for pens, make-up, etc. Make a sunburst mirror from bamboo skewers and a round mirror. Simply arrange the skewers in the look you want and hot glue them to the back of the mirror that you centered. Spray paint and you have an expensive looking sunburst. Terrariums and little greenhouses are so expensive to buy. Make one from frames with glass. Glue them together and add hinges to one of the frames so you can lift the top for access to your plants. Hang different sized painted colanders from rope for the perfect cottage planters. Do you know how expensive drawer organizers are? Just buy some flat plastic organizers and get those drawers into being functional without having to sift thru stuff you don’t need. Turn an old laundry basket into a designer rope basket. Just hot glue rope onto the basket and attach leather handles to the side. You can even dye the rope before gluing. Attach corkboard to the back of cabinet doors for organizing measuring utensils. Make your children’s magnets. Purchase hollow plastic animals and cut them in half. Attach a magnet on the end and paint them for personal magnets. Organize your pantry with matching lidded clear containers. You won’t have to worry about bugs getting into the dry goods and you will be able to see what you have and need. Put towels and washcloths in mounted wicker baskets in your laundry or bathroom for a very cool look.

These are a few ideas she has to help you be more creative while saving a ton of money. Many of these are great ideas for the new college student as well.

Ref. MSN/living.alot.com

Photo via Facebook