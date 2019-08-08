Meteorologists Predict This Hurricane Season To Be Above Normal

Today, 8/8/2019, WYFF Meteorologist John Cessarich reported the change in El Nino has given cause for a stronger hurricane season for 2019. In other words, start preparing…it’s never too soon.

The main reason for the increase was the news of the end of the Pacific Ocean phenomenon called El Niño, said Gerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster. This periodic increase in ocean temperatures has a worldwide impact, including the production of the high-level wind shear that can tear up hurricanes before they can form. Without El Niño, it will be easier for hurricanes to come together.

NOAA announced the worsened expectation in its forecast for the peak of hurricane season, the span from mid-August to late October, which typically produces the vast majority of hurricanes and tropical storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster said Thursday that the updated forecast now calls for between 10 and 17 named storms through the end of the year, compared to the nine to 15 predicted in May. Five to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes, compared to the earlier prediction of four to eight hurricanes. Of those storms, there will be two to four major hurricanes, which are classified as Category 3, 4, and 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.

Those living in impact zones along the coast and inland are warned to be prepared for whatever may come this hurricane season.

“Today’s updated outlook is a reminder to be prepared,” Acting FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor said in a statement. “We urge everyone to learn more about hurricane hazards and prepare now, ahead of time, so that if state and local authorities announce evacuations in advance of a storm, you and your family will have planned where to go and what to do to stay safe.”

Hurricane Preparedness List

Generator Bottled Water Canned/Dry Foods Phone Charger Escape Plan/Gasoline/Serviced Vehicle Medicines Safeguard Important Papers Flashlights/lanterns/candles Batteries Pet plan for evacuating

