Peaches: Why They Are So Good For You

Nothing says summertime like fresh peaches. Peaches are everywhere right now, right off the trees. In the South, you see roadside stands everywhere selling their abundant yield this year. Peaches are loaded with vitamins and nutrients and eating them when they are fresh gives you the full dose of the natural nutrition they offer. This beautiful fruit brings a smile to anyone’s face after biting into the flesh and having the juice run all down their chin and neck.

Peaches are very versatile when using them in dishes. There is absolutely nothing like a peach cobbler. You can put them in your smoothies, oatmeal, cereals, pair them with pork dishes and even in salads. Ever tried them in salsa? They are also one of the easiest foods to freeze as well.

Why Peaches Are So Healthy:

They help with blood pressure and de-bloating. Peaches act like a diuretic flushing sodium out of the body with the potassium they contain. They combat stress. Peaches are linked to combating Alzheimer’s because they fight oxidative stress. Weight. The bioactive compounds in peaches fight against obesity and inflammation. Cancer. The polyphenol antioxidants in peaches have been shown to inhibit the growth and spread of cancer cells, particularly breast cancer. One study that followed women for 24 years found that two fruits, in particular, stood out as being protective. A higher intake of berries and peaches was associated with a lower risk of estrogen receptive-negative breast cancer among postmenopausal women. Peaches protect your eyes. The lutein and zeaxanthin in peaches help protect the retina and lens and have been shown to reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts, two common eye disorders. The vitamin A in peaches also helps support healthy vision. While rare, a true deficiency of vitamin A can lead to a condition called xerophthalmia, which can damage normal vision and result in night blindness—the inability to see in the dark or low light.

The next time you are grilling, cut some peaches in half on the grill for a few minutes, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, and serve with ice cream!

Did you know? Considered the favorite fruit of emperors, peaches were first mentioned in Chinese writings dating back to the 10th century.

