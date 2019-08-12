Decor: Tacky Mistakes When Decorating

Have you ever walked into one of your rooms and realized how badly it needed a makeover? We all have. Decorators tell us for a home to feel like a haven, it has to reflect who we are. You’ve purchased beautiful pieces that reflect your personality and then added personal touches but it still isn’t working, right? We give you the wisdom from top decorators who say to never decorate with the following items and why.

Joanna Gaines:

A collection of shot glasses is just tacky and makes you look like your main goal in life is to get wasted no matter where you are. Bold wall paints like lime green are just not a way to decorate. You will feel like you just spilled a can of green peas everywhere. It’s not calming. It looks like you went to Sonic drive-thru and picked your wall color. Tiny rugs. Have you ever walked into a room and there were tiny rugs all over the place? First of all, it’s dangerous. You can slip but it is just a poor way to decorate. Even in a bedroom, this is tacky. Never put a rug over carpet either. A tv stand made from pallets. Just not cool. A $500 tv on a piece that was meant to be thrown out does not say creative. Weird lamps with different color shades. This can throw off a room quicker than anything and these lamps have no purpose but to disturb your mind. A floor lamp with many arms looks like an octopus. Never put a futon in a main living area. Stay away from art that is cut into two or three pieces from a store. Buy an original piece. Cable and electrical cords showing everywhere need to be remedied. Hide those cords!

Elle Decor Editors:

Wall-to-wall shag carpets are not allowed anymore. Don’t even consider decorating with this carpet. If you have it, rip it up. Floral couches. If you love floral, stay as simple and muted as possible. An older floral couch quickly out-dates a room. Stay with solids and updated styles. Natural wood paneling (70’s). Paint that stuff today! Tiled countertops are another item that out-dates a home. They are almost impossible to keep clean as well. Linoleum flooring. Stick with wood or tile. Tiffany style lamps are another old trend that is out of style. Wood art. Please, no. Words and sayings in large wood letters are just not creative and rather tacky. Pink walls! A way to get a headache real fast. Stay away from this color pallet all together.

The Spruce: Do these things instead

Use only pieces of art that are original and not mass-produced. Use a rug large enough to pull the room together and the pieces of furniture should have legs on the corners. Keep your kitchen counters cleared except for maybe a coffee-maker and microwave. Mixing and matching styles, fabrics, and woods is a creative way to decorate on a budget and will make your home look fabulous. Pick just one or two items per store so your home doesn’t wind up looking like a catalog photoshoot. Never go to a furniture store and buy a room full of matching furniture.

