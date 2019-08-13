16-Year-Old On A Mission To Save The Planet

This morning, 8/13/2019, CBS NEWS brought us the real-life story of a young Swedish girl and her wish to save the planet. She is truly on a mission with a call seen vividly in her eyes and heard in her direct speech. Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg is a Swedish activist who, at age 15, began protesting outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 about the need for immediate action to combat climate change. Her “school strike for the climate” began attracting media attention and she has since become an outspoken climate activist.

Greta, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, is no longer alone in her protest. In response to the publicity, the school strike for climate movement began in November 2018 and spread globally after the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December the same year. Some teachers support her rebellion – risking their jobs by joining her protest every Friday. All over the world, students have joined her. They don’t go to school on Fridays but use the time for protesting against the way climate politics are working (or not working) these days. The hashtag #FridayForFuture is used by countless young people on Twitter who want climate action to happen.

Greta is a hero at the COP24, the UN conference on climate change that currently is taking place in Katowice, Poland where the world is negotiating solutions for climate change. After the Paris Agreement in 2015, the last years of the COP didn’t have a very groundbreaking outcome. About the politicians, she said that do not participate, “In the future, we will look back, and we will either laugh at them or we will hate them.”

Greta says, “It’s our future! We are here to let them know that change is coming – whether they like it or not.”

She asks how poorer countries like India, Colombia or Nigeria could care about the climate crisis if the more developed countries (“who already have everything”) don’t try to fulfill the Paris Agreement.

Greta will soon set sail on a solar-powered boat to attend a U.N. summit in New York. She is described by some as the “voice of the planet.” Greta will be sailing from Europe to New York to call on world leaders to protect the environment. The journey could take two weeks — but she said she doesn’t fly because of the environmental impact of air travel.

But although she leads a global youth movement and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, she doesn’t like all the attention, and describes herself as very shy.

