Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Ties the Knot!

On an Instagram post by Dwayne Johnson today, 8/19/2019, the actor announced he had married his long-time love and mother of his two children, Lauren Hashian. The couple married in Hawaii yesterday in a secret wedding. They first met in 2006, started dating a year later, and have been together ever since.

Johnson has often said how much he loves being in a house full of females saying, it has made him a better man. The couple share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months. He has a grown daughter from a previous relationship as well.

“It’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, badass women,” Johnson told Extra. “It’s terrifying, but it’s awesome.” “I grew up an only child,” he continued. “My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance — having all this estrogenic energy — then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”

Though they don’t often walk the red carpet together, Hashian was happy to come out in December 2017 for the Hollywood premiere of Johnson’s film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. His wife and young daughter, Jasmine, were by his side on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when he received his star in 2017.

Agreeing with many that Hashian is the “nicest person [he’s] ever met,” Johnson said in 2018 that the two were in no rush to get married. “I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

The Fast and the Furious star, 47, announced the news on Instagram on Monday, August 19, with two photos from the ceremony. He wore a half-unbuttoned white shirt with matching pants, while the Garcia Companies CEO, 34, looked stunning in a traditional lace bridal gown. The newlyweds posed outdoors in front of the sunset as the groom draped two leis over his shoulders and the smiling bride held up her bouquet.

Photo courtesy of Bing via flipboard.com