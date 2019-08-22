Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest Fires/A World-Wide Crisis

The Amazon rainforest in Brazil is burning at an alarming rate and few realize this cannot be rebuilt. This is not just a forest on fire, this is part of the center of our life-force. The rainforest produces 20% of the world’s oxygen and is part of the lungs for the entire planet. Scientists warn this could affect world-wide climate changes as well. This environmental destruction could strike a huge blow in fighting global warming. The Amazon rainforest is the largest on the planet.

The European Union’s satellite program, Copernicus, released a map showing smoke from the fires spreading all along Brazil to the east Atlantic coast. The smoke has covered nearly half of the country and is even spilling over into neighboring Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay.

Environmental activists and organizations like the World Wildlife Fund warned that if the Amazon reaches a point of no return, the rainforest could become a dry savannah, no longer habitable for much of its wildlife. If this happens, instead of being a source of oxygen, it could start emitting carbon — the major driver of climate change

Fires are raging at a record rate in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and scientists warn it could strike a devastating blow to the fight against climate change. – CNN

Brazil has had more than 72,000 fire outbreaks so far this year, an 84% increase from 2018, according to the country’s National Institute for Space Research. More than half of them were in the Amazon. – The Guardian

The Amazon is often touted as one of the planet’s biggest oxygen suppliers as well as a key mechanism to absorb carbon dioxide and thereby slow the effects of climate change. – HuffPost

Under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has aimed to roll back some of its longtime policies protecting the Amazon. – Time An international outcry has prompted Norway and Germany to halt donations to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, which supports many environmental NGOs as well as government agencies. There have also been calls for Europe to block a trade deal with Brazil and other South American nations. The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has accused environmental groups of setting fire to the Amazon as he tries to deflect growing international criticism of his failure to protect the world’s biggest rainforest. Since Bolsonaro took power, the environment agency has issued fewer penalties and ministers have made clear that their sympathies are with loggers rather than the indigenous groups who live in the forest. The head of Brazil’s space agency was fired last month after the president disputed the official deforestation data from satellites. The Amazon rainforest is one of the most diverse and resource-rich areas on the planet. Because of its climate, which allows flora and fauna to grow all year, it has developed over thousands of years into a haven for massive trees, medicinal plants, and a wide array of insect, birds and other animals. The rainforest is very susceptible to human predation, and a large percentage of it has been destroyed for its resources over the last 50 years. Native people who have lived in the Amazon rainforest for thousands of years have utilized many of the plants found there for medicinal purposes. Western medical researchers are beginning to take notice of the plethora of medicinal opportunities that exist in the Amazon. Plants exist there that exist nowhere else in the world, and extracts from these plants can be used to counteract or cure everything from infections to arthritis and other chronic diseases.

Ref. MSN/weather/cnn/theguardian/sciencing.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via informationbuzzer.com