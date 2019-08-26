Sunday Family Dinners Need A Comeback!

There was a time when Sundays consisted of going to church and then to grandmother’s house for lunch or dinner. The entire family was seated, coming from different cities to partake of this precious time. We knew all their names, watched each one enjoy the time spent together which usually ended on a front porch in rockers looking at old magazines or licking a fudge-sickle. We celebrated in each one’s accomplishments and teared up at anyone’s pain or disappointment. I bet you can even remember where that tire swing was your grandfather put up or that old barn where you got your first bee sting. It was all about family, the foundation for healthy adults and children, something that is missing in today’s society. In the Italian culture, it is as much as tradition as brushing your teeth every day. You better be there too.

The Importance of Sunday Dinners

Sitting around a table with adults, the children learn how to communicate with others, listen, and how to behave. It’s so much healthier to eat home-cooked foods and a lot cheaper. According to KidsHealth.org, kids that participate in regular family meals are more likely to eat fruits, vegetables and develop lifelong healthy eating habits. It’s a reason to teach children how to use a napkin and the correct silverware to use. It also teaches them to help in the kitchen with clearing and serving others. No one overstays their visit and it also gives calm before the Monday storm approaching. Even arguments and dysfunctional families will give the children memories of special times together as a family unit. This grows a secure adult. No phones are allowed, only direct eye-contact and pure communication. Children nowadays are looking for more structure in this fast-paced society. They cannot get all they need from just their parents. They need their cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Getting the family together for Sunday dinner is a way to provide your child with consistency and give the family time to reconnect. It’s a great time for long-time friends and relatives to just drop by. Even if it is not on Sunday, just schedule another day at least once a month. Let your child take a friend. They will remember these special times forever and have a chance to be exposed to a large family. Sunday dinner is a time to enjoy being with your loved ones. Keep the negativity away. Even if grandma is present and insults your culinary skills, simply smile and tell her you wish you could cook as good as her. You and your children have the perfect opportunity to discuss something personal with one of your closest relatives for advice.

“The smell of fresh dinner rolls and the warmth coming from the kitchen always takes me back to those cool, fall days when all the cousins would huddle around the couch and listen to my grandparents tell us far-fetched tales from their past adventures. We would stay together for hours, one moment yelling at the top of our lungs, the next rolling on the floor with laughter. Moments so full of life and love that they can hardly be described through this keyboard,” Megan Outten.

Photo courtesy of Bing via allposters.com