Great Jobs That Require No College Degree

How many times have you felt you were qualified for a job but noticed on the qualifications, you had to have at least a bachelors degree? For many, not having a college degree can keep them from even seeking a new career change. Well, we have good news. There may still be an opportunity out there for you. We are going to list for you jobs that don’t require that degree if you feel you can use your talents in these fields. Many of them pay attractive salaries and offer competitive bonuses as well; such as health/dental benefits, 401K, and sick/vacation days. All you have to do is make sure in the requirements, it says, no degree required.

Sales Representative. If you have a friendly out-going personality and are self-motivated, this field may be where you need to be spending your time. Many reps make over $100,000. annually. This is a popular field for those reaching retirement age or even after. Restaurant Manager. Many have resorted back to servers from their 9-5 jobs because the pay is so much better. Put those years of experience to work for you. The duties will require a lot of discipline, knowledge of managing people and payroll. Salary potential is upwards of $70,000. Power and utility lineman. Oh, how we depend on these workers to rescue us after a storm. Always in demand, if you love the outdoors..apply for this position. You can become a hero. An associate degree and knowledge of coding can get you in the door to apply for a web developer making around $65,000. a year. Transportation inspectors earn around $70,000. annually. Making sure vehicles comply with government regulations is an independent job with irregular hours but can bring you the feeling of being the one in charge. Postmaster. Those with experience in the postal service can apply with no college degree. Some of the many perks are Federal benefits and a salary of around $70,000. Power Plant Operators have to go thru a lot of training but typically love their jobs making around $68,000. Detective. This field may require you to go to Police Academy and move up to this position. Detectives have a typical salary of around $80,000. Pilot. A pilot license, which can be achieved through either a private instructor or flight school, is all you need to work for charter businesses or companies that show tourists around. Their salaries average around $80,000. Computer Support Specialist. Are you computer savvy? Companies pay competitive salaries for those who have great communication skills, patience, and a desire to see others enjoying their computers and software.

These are just a few of the fields that can get you out of that job you are not satisfied doing. Just take a breath and start searching. Always check Government jobs for outstanding benefits.

Ref. careersalot.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via prleap.com