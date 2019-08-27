Bethenny Frankel Tells RHONY Goodbye

One of the original stars on the Real Housewives of New York has thrown in the towel. Sadly, it’s the favorite, Bethenny Frankel. Fans of the show have watched her evolve from a girl with a dream of making the world healthier by giving away free samples of her foods in grocery stores to a multi-million dollar entrepreneur. Her “Skinnygirl” line has made her a very successful businesswoman.

Frankel is the one who had quick responses to dramatic situations by summing them up with hysterical one-liners. She has shown strength to her female viewers thru her determination to raise her daughter amidst a tempestuous divorce. She recently lost a long-term friend and lover thru death and amidst all the personal adversities has managed to help impoverished citizens who became hurricane victims. CBS reported she is now sending a plane to the Amazon in Brazil to help fight the fires. She is a force of nature and the one woman who fought her battles with grace on the show.

“Gearing up to attack the Amazon crisis, specifically saving the lives of indigenous tribes & animals,” Frankel wrote in a tweet. “Tomorrow I’ll get specific but, I’m chartering a full-size supertanker (fire truck in a plane) to spray massive area. I’ll reach out w details for you to donate. Planning trip.”

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel, 48, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel, who is mom to 9-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Bethenny Frankel is a self-made businesswoman, TV producer, multiple New York Times bestselling author, and mother. Bethenny is the Founder & CEO of Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand offering practical solutions to women, including the recent launch of the Skinnygirl Jeanswear Collection, which sold out on HSN within its first few hours. Bethenny has also been named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities by Forbes.

Ref. people.com, bravo.com, cbsnews.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via lifeandstylemag.com