Woman Who Cured Her Cancer With Greens

TODAY aired an interview (8/28/2019) with lifestyle expert Dawn Russell who says after being told she had cancer and finding out she could no longer take chemotherapy decided to take matters into her own hands. Russell opens up on TODAY about her road to recovery that eventually led her on a mission of healthy living. She later shared the power of greens and how they can be used in nutritious recipes, including smoothies and zucchini bread.

Lady Dawn Russell lives a life any Downton Abbey fanatic would dream of: an American who married English aristocrat Lord James Russell, she counts Woburn Abbey as a family gathering place and incredible “playground” for their sons, 5-year-old Alexander, and 2-year-old Leo.

But the fairy tale world is only one chapter in Russell’s extraordinary journey. At 25, she was diagnosed with stage 3 lymphatic cancer – a turning point that changed her path.

“It was this flip in my life,” Russell, 41, told PEOPLE.

Living in New York and working as a model at the time of her diagnosis, she endured four surgeries and a bone infection that left her with no sensation in the top of her left leg even today. The health crisis led her to explore alternative and integrative medicine.

She started from scratch with what she was putting into her body. She started going to the farmer’s market and looked for people with the dirtiest hands, thinking they were picking them fresh from their yards. Focusing on greens, reds, oranges, and yellows, she noticed that greens were making a huge difference in staying with her while giving her the nutrition she needed.

After learning that 87% of Americans don’t get enough greens, Russell made it her mission to make the eight most essential easily accessible to everyone. Four years of testing, five scientists, five manufacturers, and 263 prototypes later, she launched 8Greens (8G) together with her husband, an environmental investor. A blend of spinach, wheatgrass, kale, blue-green algae, spirulina, Aloe Vera, chlorella and barley grass, the effervescent tablets dissolve in a glass of water for an on-the-go green juice that costs $1.40 a day.

“8G is everything I’ve learned about greens and health through my own personal journey,” she says. “I wanted to give everyone the greens I used firsthand when I was ill.”

Russell firmly states she feels the greens cured her body of cancer. She uses greens for smoothies, bread, and all her other dishes. She uses spelt flour only. Russell says 70% of the nutrients in onions are in the top layer. Never throw it away. Russell says one of the easiest and healthiest soups is a spinach base with herbs and other greens.

Photo courtesy of Bing via wwd.com