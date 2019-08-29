“Alright, Alright, Alright,” Matthew McConaughey is a University Professor!

Matthew McConaughey, American actor whose good looks and Southern charm established him as a romantic leading man, a status that belied an equal ability to evince flawed, unpleasant characters. And now, he is a communications professor at his alma mater, the University of Texas in Austin. We have a strong feeling the only ones who will be acting now are the young women. Acting like they are paying attention? Can you imagine sitting there and your teacher walks in and it’s Matthew?

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Wednesday (8/28/2019) that McConaughey (49) was appointed as a “professor of practice” at the Moody College of Communications, joining the faculty of the Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to a press release from the university.

The actor has been a visiting instructor since 2015, co-teaching the Script to Screen film production class alongside faulty member Scott Rice.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a statement. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art – no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt added: “Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”

Who better to learn about film than McConaughey? He has starred in more than 50 films. His popular movies included Dazed and Confused (1993) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013).

This fall, his students will study “The Gentlemen” and 2012’s “Mud” with director Jeff Nichols.

