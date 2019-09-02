Preparing Your Home For A Hurricane

On this Labor Day, September 2, 2019, it is just the beginning of hurricane season as the eastern U.S. prepares and waits to see where the massive Category 5 hurricane Dorian will head next. Sadly, it is destroying a lot of the northern islands in the Bahamas. As many areas of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina are already evacuating along the coastline, a storm of this magnitude can cause significant damage to areas more inland. We saw the destruction from smaller storms that caused widespread flooding and even deaths. Then, there are the tornadoes that these horrific storms spin-off into areas least expected. So, how do you prepare for a hurricane even if you aren’t in the direct path? Today, we share with you ways to keep you and your home safe from many disasters.

Preparing Your Home For Disasters: Skip Bedell/Fox News

Generator. This should be a priority on your shopping list for necessary survival items. A generator will keep your electricity running, fridge, lights, etc. This is a wise investment to make. Even during the winter months when ice brings power outages leaving you without a means to heat. You can purchase a whole-house generator (outdoor) that automatically comes on when your power goes out, a portable generator that runs on gas but has to be kept outdoors, or a new generator that runs on batteries called the Ego Nexus Portable Power Station you can keep indoors. Survival Gear. A new backpack has been created by Uncharter Supply Co. in Utah. This pack is considered the world’s best survival kit that is waterproof. It has a zippered compartment for documents, it has a first-aid, a flotation device, along with 40 items for survival. The SEVENTY2™ Survival System is designed to help you stay alive through emergencies like an earthquake, a wildfire, or any event that leaves you without access to life-saving resources like food, water, shelter, and supplies. Over prepare! People might criticize you but you may be able to help others. Park high-water vehicles in front of your home in case you have to evacuate. You are the best first-responder for your neighbors and friends. Make sure medicines are all filled, you have a 2-week supply of water and food, vehicles are full of gas, and you have enough cash for supplies if power is interrupted. Charge your phones, check on friends and relatives, and have an escape plan in place if necessary. Have a supply of flashlights/lanterns, batteries, and a first-aid kit. Safeguard important documents.

“If you’re in the path of this storm — anywhere on the east coast of Florida — make your preparations,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. “Take action.”

He encouraged every Florida resident to have seven days of supplies on hand, including food, water and medicine, and to “have a plan in case of disaster.”

Don’t wait until the last minute to get ready. Now is the time to make preparations to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Ref. Fox News, CBS News

Photo courtesy of Bing via adoptacontractor.com