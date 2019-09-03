Maria Shriver: Updating Your Narrative After Loss

NBC special anchor Maria Shriver joins TODAY (9/3/2019) to discuss the sudden loss of her cousin’s 22-year-old daughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, and why taking a break during this emotional time led to some self-discovery. “I wanted something different in my life from what I was experiencing — and I got it.”

Shriver says she was mad at God for taking her cousin’s, (Courtney) only child, Saoirse. Shriver took a long break of solace to examine her own life. She felt spending time alone and away from her fast-paced very successful life was what she needed to do. This success had also left her with unresolved emotions of self-worth from so much recent personal tragedy. Over the past few years, she had endured the loss of her parents, her uncle. along with a very public divorce from actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Shriver has spent her entire life carrying on the legacy of her famous family. She is a mother of four, an author, and an advocate of Alzheimer’s disease.

Shriver said sitting alone on a quiet mountain in Utah, helped her realize her accomplishments and that she was enough. This month-long self-examination taught her more than she ever felt in her entire life. She said, “I thought during my cousin’s funeral about how she would be amazed at how loved she was. I wanted to find my own peace in life and not in death.”

Shriver wrote about her experience in her newsletter, Sunday Paper, and has gotten a lot of positive feedback by encouraging others to take moments of silent solitude. “I saw myself as good and a survivor of my own story.”

“A feeling of being enough is deep within each of us,” Shriver says. “When you go to a funeral, you experience your own loss. You have to update your narrative after life’s experiences. Your quietness reveals your negative self-talk and you have to slow down. In my stillness, it revealed quiet. I want to go thru my life less-hurried, less-stressed because I am enough.”

“Who you surround yourself with is key to your growth.” Shriver says a study she just read says people who are in a hurry are less peaceful and happy than those who live a slower/quiet life.

Maria shares tips of tuning out the negative noise

Noise is everywhere, I know. But the truth is, you don’t have to be in the noise to be “in the know.” You can rise above it, but it has to be a choice that you make each and every day.

Below, I share with you my list of values that I read to myself each morning. This list will keep evolving, but so far, I’ve found these words and this practice very helpful in keeping me focused on the path toward the light.

Be calm. Be clear. Be consistent. Be kind!

Be creative. Be collaborative. Be curious. Be kind!

Be compassionate. Be courageous. Be conscious. Be kind!

Be strong. Be smart. Be scrappy. Be strategic. Be kind!

Be passionate. Be purposeful. Be persistent. Be patient. Be positive. Be kind!

Be flexible. Be focused. Be firm. Be forgiving. Be kind!

Be informed. Be inspired. Be imaginative. Be innovative. Be kind!

Heal thyself and remember, you are enough! Stop the negative noises in your own head and learn to see yourself with love and admiration.

