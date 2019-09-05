Batman Saves The Day By Walking Bullied Little 3-Year-Old Girl To Day Care

Batman is a fictional superhero appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. He is also the superhero that citizens dress like to help those in need. One of those who chose his alter-ego Batman is an EMT from Citrus City, Fla. When Jack Asbury read on Facebook that little 3-yr.-old Lydia didn’t want to attend her day-care class any longer from being the victim of bullying, he decided to become the hero she needed.

Asbury got in touch with Lydia’s mom, Erica Calculli, who lives in Spring Hill, Florida and wanted to help. Asbury spends his free time helping those who need inspiration. He suited up as Batman and convinced little Lydia that she could face those villains just like Batman did in the comics.

“I knelt down next to her and told her she is going to have a great day and she will be just fine,” Batman impersonator Jack Asbury told InsideEdition.com shortly after. “While beside her, I looked at [her classmates] and told all of them that she is my very best friend, and I would be back to check on her.

“At first she was shy,” he recalled. “I gave her the superhero dress and explained how she was brave like Supergirl and would love her to be my sidekick.” She eventually opened up and even asked Batman to sit with her in morning circle time.

“She’s a very smart, bright child and social,” Calculli said. “Lydia has been coming home with bruises on her face. At first, it was very minor and I thought it happened just playing around. Two weeks ago, she had a black eye but didn’t say why. It breaks my heart that other kids are hurting my baby physically and emotionally.”

“She said she had a good day,” Calculli told InsideEdition.com when her young daughter got home. “She seems to be in a good mood.” The following morning, Calculli said she watched other young kids start banding around her daughter and calling her their best friend. “Seriously made me cry,” she said, in a text to Asbury Thursday morning.

“An ordinary man becoming superhuman even without powers,” Asbury said.

Is your kid being bullied?

There were signs that my son was being bullied—I just didn’t recognize them. Here’s what to watch for: Your child loved preschool but now doesn’t want to go.

He complains of bellyaches or headaches before being dropped off at a playdate, daycare or preschool.

He no longer wants to play with a child he once liked.

He repeatedly tells you a certain kid is “bothering,” “bugging,” or being mean to him.

He suddenly becomes withdrawn, depressed, fearful or clingy.

He makes derogatory remarks about himself, like “I’m a loser,” “I’m stupid” or “No one likes me.”

He has unexplained boo-boos. Little kids get bumps and bruises when they play, but if your child seems to have more than a normal amount or “forgets” the details of getting hurt, it might warrant a closer look.

Students and children should be encouraged to tell a trusted adult, parent or teacher about any kind of bullying attack. It is the best way to help stop the situation from getting worse and to help prevent bullying from targeting more and more victims.

Ref. MSN/news/insideedition.com, parenting.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via @CBS Interactive