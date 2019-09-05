Batman Saves The Day By Walking Bullied Little 3-Year-Old Girl To Day Care

Is your kid being bullied?
There were signs that my son was being bullied—I just didn’t recognize them. Here’s what to watch for:
- Your child loved preschool but now doesn’t want to go.
- He complains of bellyaches or headaches before being dropped off at a playdate, daycare or preschool.
- He no longer wants to play with a child he once liked.
- He repeatedly tells you a certain kid is “bothering,” “bugging,” or being mean to him.
- He suddenly becomes withdrawn, depressed, fearful or clingy.
- He makes derogatory remarks about himself, like “I’m a loser,” “I’m stupid” or “No one likes me.”
- He has unexplained boo-boos. Little kids get bumps and bruises when they play, but if your child seems to have more than a normal amount or “forgets” the details of getting hurt, it might warrant a closer look.
Leave a Reply