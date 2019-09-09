Eddie Murphy Is Returning To The Spotlight

Comic actor and funny stand-up guy, Eddie Murphy, told PEOPLE, “It’s time to get off the couch.” Murphy didn’t just get off the couch, his come-back is going to make him very busy.

Netflix has cast Murphy in the new film Dolemite Is My Name which will air in October on screen. This film’s premier got rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival last Saturday. Murphy will star as Rudy Ray Moore, a comedian in the 70’s that used the name Dolemite.

The last time we saw Murphy was in 2016 when he appeared in Mr. Church.

Murphy told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, “I was on the couch because I was rested, I mean I was tired,” he continued. “I’d been making movies and doing this stuff for so long I just needed time to be on the couch. Now, I’m off and [Dolemite] kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing.”

“You know that expression ‘turn lemons into lemonade’?” Murphy described his character. “Rudy turned sh– into lemonade.” It took a decade for Murphy to get this film made but judging by the festival’s response in Toronto, it was worth the wait.

But “Dolemite Is My Name” was a passion project for the 58-year-old comedian. He long ago met with Moore, who died in 2008 at the age of 81, to discuss making a movie about the comedian. Moore’s famous character — the straight-talking, Kung fu-fighting pimp Dolemite — was his stand-up persona and star of the 1975 Blaxploitation classic “Dolemite.”

“I never let go of the idea. It was always something I thought could be a great movie. It goes back to when Rudy was alive. I literally went to see him at a club. It just didn’t come together. And there was no Netflix back then.”

We all came to know and love the genius comedy of Murphy on Saturday Night Live where he portrayed so many different and memorable personalities. He basically made the show what it is today. This year, the Christmas show will have Murphy hosting again promising ratings to soar out the roof. It has been 35 years since he hosted SNL.

2020 has Murphy on a variety of projects. There is a sequel in the works of Coming to America, another legendary movie that brought Murphy world-wide attention as a leading funny guy.

Murphy (58) is excited about his new stand-up comedy tour to begin next year as well.

Dolemite Is My Name opens Oct. 4 in select theaters and arrives on Netflix Oct. 25.

Ref. MSN/entertainment/people, sfgate.com,

Photo courtesy of Bing via theplaylist.net