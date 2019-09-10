Fresh Fall Foods You Should Eat To Boost Your Immunity

We’ve been told that certain foods come in fresh at the right time of the year for our bodies to stay healthy. The exposure to seasonal environments warrants a healthy diet. In the summer, we have an abundance of melons filled with water to hydrate our bodies after being exposed to hot temperatures. Along with proper rest and exercise, we need a lot of natural vitamins and nutrients. In the autumn, we are so blessed with foods that are not only filling and low calorie, they will boost our immunity to help us ward off viruses.

Superfoods to eat in the fall:

Sweet potatoes. Eat the skin too! These gifts from nature are probably the leading fighter for your body’s immunity in fighting off diseases and the damage from free radicals. Vitamin A and beta-carotene packed! Butternut squash. An excellent source of Vitamin C and an antioxidant. Pomegranates. The juice has over 100 phytochemicals which fight cancer and hardening of the arteries. Walnuts. Rich in manganese, magnesium, and zinc, they also provide a source of protein. Walnuts are an excellent way to get healthy fat into your system. Spinach. This beautiful gift helps heal wounds. It is packed with zinc and helps fight inflammation. Cauliflower and broccoli. These vegetables help with indigestion where a lot of illness begin. They contain Vitamin B & C and help regulate your natural cells in the immune system. Kale and collards. These gut health vegetables should be regularly added to your diet. These greens are warriors to help you stay anti-diabetic and anti-cancer by providing anti-inflammatory nutrients to your body’s immunity. Onions, leeks, and garlic. All these fall foods have bone density builders and are rich in fiber which aids in your body becoming anti-inflammatory. Citrus fruits. Citrus fruits should be eaten in their natural form and not consumed in juice form because then all the fiber is lost and sugar is the only thing left, she noted. Vitamin C helps fight free radicals in the body and supports protein metabolism and immune function. Mushrooms. You are eating a rainbow when you eat mushrooms. They are packed with fiber, protein, B vitamins, selenium, potassium, and copper. Some mushrooms are also rich in vitamin D.

Learn which foods are in season and try to choose seasonal foods whenever possible. The fall season is no exception, there are so many healthy and delicious foods available that can make you feel just as cozy as your pumpkin-based favorites. Always shop the local farmer’s market first for the freshest foods which are naturally grown.

In-season foods are also higher in vitamins and minerals. When a fruit or vegetable is harvested, it automatically begins to lose nutrients. The further food has to travel, the more nutrients it loses.

