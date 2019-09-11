America: 18 Years After 9/11

Today, most Americans still have that gut-wrenching knot in their stomachs and pain in their hearts as we remember the worst day in our history-9/11/2001. The day that 3000 innocent lives were taken by evil. It is still almost too much to comprehend.

A lot of changes have happened in our country since that day. Despite the attempts of a mastermind corrupt human with no value of life, America has grown and is striving. Let’s look at the changes that have been put into place on terrorism, what we’ve learned about terrorism and all the safety standards that are now part of our daily lives.

What we now know about terrorism

Terrorists are not stupid poor people. They are highly intelligent/evil people who have world-wide resources and underground networks capable of taking down and destroying the main economical structures in countries and eliminating lives in the process. Terrorists are not irrational people. They are very strategical and plan their goals. They can even adapt to a government’s safety standards. Terrorists respond to a targeted country’s countermeasures by attacking other interests of that country’s abroad. Terrorist countries are usually the ones who suffer the most economically after attacks. Typically, countries that have had attacks only suffer in tourism for a time. Terrorists are usually regimes from countries that are somewhere between democracies and autocracies.

Changes in America since 9/11

America has grown with a broad measure of overall economic activity. America’s population has grown by 40 million. The typical American family’s lifestyle has escalated to a better way of life. Their finances are in much better shape than they were in 2001. The average American is now more educated and has risen from 26% in 2001 to 35% in 2019. America has become more diverse in its population. Our Homeland Security is now extremely successful and has grown to several agencies and hired thousands with a budget of $60 billion. There was put in place a War on Terrorism worldwide and the war with Afghanistan is still ongoing to this day!

“You can be sure that the American spirit will prevail over this tragedy.” —Colin Powell (AND WE DID!)

“September 11, 2001, revealed heroism in ordinary people who might have gone through their lives never called upon to demonstrate the extent of their courage.” —Geraldine Brooks

Ref. MSN/news/washingtonpost.com, businessinsider.com, success.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via quotesgram.com