Want To Save Money On Your Electric Bill?

Did you finally get a raise but your expenses went up again? Those small annual costs of living pay increases are exciting until you get your latest power bill that seems to get a hike every year. There may be ways you can beat the system that you aren’t even aware of. You could be losing a lot of money by keeping certain appliances plugged in, electronics always on, and even windows that aren’t pushed into place. Below you will see a check-list to help with those soaring costs so pay attention to add some money back into your wallet. With the hot temperatures still here in September and the cold coming in Winter, you can start saving now.

Ways to save money on energy costs

If it is hot outside, dress very minimally inside. If it is cold, put on sweats, socks, and keep throws lying around. Put flannel sheets on the beds, warmer blankets, and comforters. Don’t use the cooling system and heating system as a means to accommodate. Open the curtains where the sun shines during the day during the winter to let the heat inside. Close them at night. Likewise, close the curtains where the sun shines during the summer. Once a month, change your filter for your heat pump. Reverse your ceiling fans in the summer and change back to the normal setting during the winter. Get a programmable thermostat that will self-adjust to a regular temperature year-round. (See advice below) Make sure nothing is blocking your cooling/heating vents. Keep your heat pump serviced year-round. Make sure the damper is closed on the fireplace when not in use. If your hot water heater is set above 120 degrees, bump it down. Take shorter showers. Make sure the washing machine is set to cool water. Let the detergent do the work. Always purchase energy-efficient appliances and bulbs. Never leave lights on in a room when you are not in there. Unplug all small appliances, electronics, and turn off all lights when not in use. Check all your windows to make sure they are locked into place and haven’t slid down at the tops. Check doors to make sure air is not escaping or cold is coming in. Seal them off if there are any leaks.

Another way to keep your energy consumption low is to heat selectively. According to the US Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% a year by dialing your thermostat back 7-10 degrees.

Adjust your thermostat during the day when you are away at work or asleep for the night. One solution is to install a smart thermostat in your home that you can control via smartphone. You can use automation or programmable features so your house warms up while you are on your commute. This will also give you greater understanding and management of your home energy.

Don’t heat certain rooms if you don’t use them much. Maybe your guest room or basement are vacant during the winter months, why not save energy and turn those heaters off?

