Demi Moore Lets Her Guard Down In New Book

TODAY announced this morning, 9/13/2019, there is a new book [to be released on September 26] on the life of actress Demi Moore. She says the book is not a tell-all but a discovery and rather cathartic for her self. After a traumatic experience as a teen, two failed marriages, and drug addictions she has finally decided to sit down and write about her experiences.

Demi Gene Guynes, professionally known as Demi Moore, is an American actress, former songwriter, and model. After making her film debut in 1981, she appeared on the soap opera General Hospital and subsequently gained recognition as a member of the Brat Pack with roles in Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo’s Fire, and About Last Night. Her starring role in Ghost, the highest-grossing film of that year, earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She continued to find box-office success in the early 1990s, with the films A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure.

“Inside Out is first and foremost a woman’s story; that the woman in question happens to be one of the most celebrated actresses of our time only makes her journey of vulnerability, strength, and self-acceptance all that more resonant,” Jennifer Barth, SVP and executive editor of Harper, said in a statement about the book. She continued: “I think readers are going to be surprised—and moved—by this book

“Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender—as well as resilience,” according to the book’s press release. “[It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

“I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” explained Moore, who noted that she was “grateful” for the support of her three daughters with Willis: Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25.

“I had absolutely no value for myself,” Moore continued. “And this self-destructive path, it very quickly … brought me to a real crisis point. And it wasn’t clear at the time the reason — maybe it was divine intervention — but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me, and they presented me with an opportunity.”

“In fact, it was more like an ultimatum … unless I was dead, that I better show up,” she said. “They gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything. Clearly, they saw more of me than I saw of myself. And I’m so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Moore went to rehab in the 1980s and again in 2012.

The book discloses marital infidelities, miscarriages, rape, drugs, and how Moore fought her demons to become one of the leading ladies in Hollywood.