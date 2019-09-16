Shoes That Can Hurt Your Feet, Legs, and Back

So, yesterday you didn’t wear those beautiful heels. You took your own advice and opted for the slides. You got home and your feet hurt even more, right? Now, you are even more confused about which shoes to wear. We all know that the shoes are the most flattering part of a woman’s wardrobe but we also have learned all the harm we can do to our feet when one wears heels day-in and day-out.

Every podiatrist understands the potential for foot and ankle problems that are created when women wear high heels. Bunions, hammertoes, metatarsalgia, corns, calluses, neuromas, ankle sprains, and ingrown toenails are all conditions we treat that are directly caused by or, at the very least, made worse by tight-fitting, high heeled shoes.

Podiatrists say heels aren’t the only styles that can wreak havoc on our bodies. Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare, would like you to stay away from five specific shoe styles.

Shoes to avoid wearing for a long length of time in one day

Western boots. Oh, no! It’s football season and everyone wears them. Well, wear tennis shoes until you get into the stadium, then change into your boots until you get out of the stadium. If you still insist on wearing them, you seriously need to consider a square toe of wide toe-box in the boots. “This is not the natural shape of the foot so the big toe is going to exacerbate a bunion, cause hammertoes and irritate neuromas,” Dr. Cunha says. Ankle boots with stiletto heels. These are a perfect way to break your neck. If that little heel gets stuck in a crack in a wooden floor or broken pavement, you are going down, sister. Not only that, the higher the heel from the natural foot, the more stress you will have on your knees and lower back. When the heel is higher, it throws your center of gravity in your body off balance. Boots with chunky heels with no more than a 1.5″ heel are permitted. Sock sneakers. These have NO support. You are walking on the pavement with just material. They do not absorb the shock your body is experiencing leading to a possible sprained ankle. Slingback flats. But all the “cool” moms wear them. Well, let them hurt. These can lead to arch issues in the foot. Now, do you want flat feet like the cool moms? Slides. Slides with no support will slide you right into the podiatrist office. Most of them have pointed toes like the western boots and squeeze the toes together. They can cause knee, back, and shin pain leading to splints. If you do wear a slide, he recommends choosing one with a wedge that’s 3/4-inch tall because it will place less tension on your Achilles heel.

Whether you are standing, walking, or on the go all- day, choose the proper fitting shoe for you. Doing so, you will avoid a lot of unnecessary pain and long-term foot, knee, and back problems that could occur.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/well+good.com, podiatrytoday.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via easyhealthoptions.com