Marie Osmond On Joining “The Talk”

On Monday, 9/16/2019, Marie Osmond talked with “CBS This Morning” about her new role around the “Talk” table. After co-hosting the show 40 times, the head of CBS offered her a full-time seat as one of the hosts of the 10th season.

“I was asked by the head of daytime television and I looked at her and I said, ‘Yes!’” she said. “I love these ladies. They are so much fun.” Marie went on to say that she never had a sister. She loves the fact she is surrounded by funny but intelligent women.

“They are. I don’t have a sister [Osmond has eight brothers], and to have all these female opinions, I’m like, well, there’s a smart table. No offense, guys! It’s just a different thing.”

“I love the show because it’s upbeat and it’s fun. They are all a hoot. And I love each one of them. They’re crazy.”

Marie Osmond and her brother Donnie have captured audiences for 5 decades. The two have had the longest- running show in Las Vegas with more shows than Celine Dion and Elvis combined.

Marie Osmond is a successful entrepreneur on QVC. She also co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, helping them raise more than $7 billion.

“I think that’s one of the things you have to realize when you step up to that table,” Osmond said. “I don’t believe in airing dirty laundry; I don’t think that’s necessary. But if you can do something that can help somebody else or, you know, help them get through something, maybe it’s that sisterhood thing.”

Such as her opening up about her postpartum depression. “I was the first female celebrity to actually talk about it,” she said. “I felt there’s so much shame around things when really it’s just a human experience that we all go through. And I don’t care if you’re a celebrity or if, you know, you’re a make-up artist or whatever you do for a living, we all go through this thing called life.”

Osmond has eight children ranging from 17 to 36 (she raised her four youngest while living in Las Vegas, performing her residency with brother Donny on the Strip), and has eight grandchildren. And she loves being a grandma.

“She calls me up, ‘Grandma?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, anything you want!’ They’re just the love of my life. The best part is you get to send them home if they have a dirty diaper. You don’t have to raise them. You just love them.”

“Is it hard to raise kids in Las Vegas?” asked co-host Tony Dokoupil.

“Well, you don’t take them to the Strip,” she replied.

