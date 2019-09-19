Instagram Takes A Stand: Cracking Down On Posts For Fillers And Weight Loss

This morning, 9/19/2019, TODAY aired a segment on a major change Instagram is putting in place. Instagram announced Wednesday new measures designed to curb posts on its platform that push weight loss and cosmetic procedures on its users, particularly those under age 18. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.

The app announced that some posts will be hidden from users under 18, while others will be removed from Instagram and Facebook entirely.

“We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,” said Instagram’s public policy manager, Emma Collins, in a statement.

Instagram said the new policies are a direct reaction to the increase of influencer marketing and the promotion of diet teas, supplements and certain cosmetic surgeries on the app. Influencers have advertised weight loss products with increasing frequency over the years to an impressionable young audience.

It’s easy to see why Facebook is taking action on diet products and surgical procedures. There has been ongoing criticism of the presence of pernicious posts that offer gut squishing, face tweaking, and miracle diuretics that promise to make you look like a Kardashian (sometimes pushed by Kardashians themselves).

A big part of the problem is that products that make so-called “wellness” claims are largely unregulated, and are operating in a huge industry. The market for dietary supplements alone is estimated to be worth $40 billion per year.

Actress Jameela Jamil, an outspoken body positivity activist who worked on the policy changes, called the move a “huge win or our ongoing fight against the diet/detox industry.”

“Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world,” she said. “As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I’ve personally known and suffered the perils of the devious side of the diet/detox industry.”

On Instagram and other social media sites, health misinformation is rampant. Companies have only recently begun to take steps to clamp down on this kind of content, notably with Pinterest removing anti-vaccination ads and other content in February. Instagram followed suit in May by announcing plans to remove hashtags that return anti-vaccination information.

The problem of health misinformation has become so pervasive on social media that Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health recently published a report geared at public health professionals, with advice on how they can push back on influencers, celebrities and bots spreading false content about people’s health.

Numerous studies have suggested that Instagram may be a contributing factor to eating disorders and depression among teenagers. The social media platform has also been blamed for a rise in interest in plastic surgery — such as fillers and Botox — among younger individuals.

