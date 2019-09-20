Atlanta Starts Helping Feed Pets of Seniors Thru Meals On Wheels

In a world of negative news, we wanted to share with you a heartwarming story. Wow, what good news for those on a fixed income that have furry best friends. Those living off Social Security and have a pet know that it can be a challenge trying to feed them when you are struggling to buy your food. For some, believe it or not, the only meal they get is the one from Meals on Wheels every day. That’s when the nonprofit stepped up because a lot of these same people were giving their only meal to their pet.

The organization started a pet pantry that makes sure the pets get their food. Volunteers remarked how their visit was the only one some seniors got every day but how their pet was their constant companion.

One client, Allyson Day adopted “Ivy” a 3-year-old cat that only weighed 6 pounds. Day was one of those who had been giving her meal to her pet because she never wanted it to go hungry again. Day says Ivy helps her to stay active and they both need each other.

Larry Auberbach delivers food to Jeffrey Jones every day. He has a best friend that is a dog named “Grizzly.” Auberbach remarked how Grizzly gave Jones unconditional love and attention when others don’t.

When the family is not around, their pet will always be there for them. It has been found that seniors who own pets have lower blood pressure, are more active, and worry less. A pet gives them a purpose again.

The Atlanta Chapter of Meals on Wheels wanted their seniors to know they love the whole family and support any means that keeps each one healthier and happier.

This new initiative started this week. If you want to get involved, you can donate food or money.

Drop off food: 1705 Commerce Dr. NW, Atlanta, 30318

To donate money: Text BREAD to 44321.

CMR gives a big shout out to the generous folks of Atlanta for their help. We’ve all witnessed the homeless with a pet and heard stories of the dying just wanting to make sure they could see their pet one last time. May this article help get the word out so others will support this loving effort.

Ref. www.11alive.com, K9Kait

Photo courtesy of Bing via pinterest.com