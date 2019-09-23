Airline Thomas Cook Travel Group Goes Bust Leaving Tens Of Thousands Stranded

Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded at airports across the globe Sunday after tour company Thomas Cook collapsed. More than 22,000 jobs are at risk, and the British government charted dozens of planes to rescue abandoned travelers. NBC’s Bill Neely reports [9/23/2019] for TODAY.

Operation Matterhorn, covering over 64 routes [the largest British airlift since World War II] has been executed by the government-backed Civil Aviation Authority to repatriate an estimated 150,000 Brits stranded abroad. The UK is expected to have to pay at least 100 million to fly-back these passengers. This operation has forced the CAA to reach out as far as Asia for help in accomplishing this 2-week mission.

One couple will not see their dream of a pre-paid honeymoon to the Maldives realized. Another couple said they have been waiting a year to take their dream honeymoon.

At dozens of airports are scenes of chaos this morning with passengers waiting to hear when and how they can return home. At one hotel in Tanzania, visitors were locked in as the hotel is demanding they pay what the airline owes.

Thomas Cook is trying to blame Brexit for their collapse. The 178-year-old firm failed to secure the further $200 million needed to survive over the weekend. Britain’s oldest travel agent, founded in 1841, has faced mounting headwinds as online holiday booking companies have grown in popularity, and low-cost airlines provide tough competition.

The company’s chief executive, Peter Fankhauser, said in a statement read outside the company’s offices Monday morning that he deeply regrets the shutdown.

“Despite huge efforts over a number of months and further intense negotiations in recent days we have not been able to secure a deal to save our business,” he said. “I know that this outcome will be devastating to many people and will cause a lot of anxiety, stress, and disruption.”

The last flight from Orlando, MT2643 arrived at Manchester Airport at 8:30 am local time on Monday.

Ref. NBC/TODAY, barrons.com, usatoday.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via eveningstandard.com