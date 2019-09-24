Are the Companies the Only Ones Profiting from Plant-Based Fast Foods?

There is a massive marketing strategy to target the consumer who is avoiding the consumption of meat and relying more on other sources of protein for health reasons. Fast food companies have developed everything from Burger King’s “Impossible Burger” to KFC’s meatless chicken, “Beyond Chicken.” Del Taco introduced the “Beyond Taco”. Nutritionists are warning that you may not be eating as healthy as you might think when choosing these options. The culprits are the oils involved in the preparation and the sodium/sugar contents. Also, you are still eating processed foods. Let’s break it down.

The Impossible Whopper has 630 calories; the Classic Whopper has 660.

The Impossible Whopper has 12 grams of saturated fat; the Classic Whopper has 11.

The Impossible Whopper has 1,240 grams of sodium; the Classic Whopper has 980.

The American Heart Association suggests that adults have no more than 1,500 mg of sodium in a day, so both of these burgers would account for a large percentage of your daily sodium intake.

The New Republic reported in June that, “Impossible uses genetically modified soy protein,” and, “genetically modified soy leghemoglobin — also known as “heme”— which gives the burger its meaty flavor and red, blood-like drippings.”

“Processed foods, whether they’re meat-based or plant-based, aren’t a nutritional need in our diet, especially when they involve low-quality oils,” Whitney Stuart, a board-certified and licensed dietitian-nutritionist, recently told Insider of KFC’s new Beyond Chicken.

Lisa Drayer, a nutritionist and health journalist, recently concluded on CNN that if you “are choosing to eat these burgers solely for their health value, you may want to reconsider.” Strayer contends that while the newfangled flesh-like burger substitutes in the Impossible and Beyond burgers are better than beef for the environment, they’re not likely great for your body.

Confused yet? So, what do we eat when we are craving meat but want to avoid any foods that are not what they appear to be? Answer: Read the contents. Some of these fake products are vegan junk foods. If you are eating more heart-healthy, there are a lot of plant-based foods that are nutritionally better for you. Just don’t order something just because it is marketed as being healthier.

Facts:

Whole, plant–based (vegan) foods contain every single nutrient your body needs to perfectly digest and assimilate it, whereas processed food that has been stripped of essential components rids your body of its vitamin and mineral reserves. Emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods. Limits or avoids animal products. Focuses on plants, including vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. The right plant-based foods can be excellent sources of protein and other nutrients, often with fewer calories than animal products. Some plant products, such as soybeans and quinoa, are complete proteins, which means that they contain all nine essential amino acids that humans need. Others are missing some of these amino acids, so eating a varied diet is important.

(Note from author) Come on, people. We are smarter than this marketing money-making scheme. We know bears rely on fresh salmon, nuts, and berries. Fresh greens are ingested into their diet as well. We’ve never seen them with a blood-pressure cuff on or running to reduce their cholesterol. They eat healthy fats. Start thinking like a bear!

Ref. businessinsider.com, mic.com, healthline.com, nutriciously.com, medicalnewstoday.com, cnn.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via chewboom.com