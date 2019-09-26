The Science of Losing Weight/Foods that Help

Are you frustrated with all these diet plans that seem to never help you lose pounds but only leave you hungry? There is one rule that most diets don’t mention that can be summed up in one sentence: You have to eat fewer calories than you burn to lose weight. Simple as that. This can be difficult for a very active person who depends on food for fuel all day and also just as hard for someone who sits at a computer all day.

There is good news for both groups of people. You can eat certain foods that will cure hunger growl in your tummy and will also help you burn fat. Science has shown many foods help you lose weight. Just remember, eating the right foods is only one thing you need to do. You have got to have an exercise routine as well!

Fat-burning foods to eat for weight loss

Cayenne Pepper. Add just a pinch to your eggs, meat, and fish. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports the daily consumption of one of the compounds found in pepper (capsaicin) speeds up abdominal fat loss by boosting the body’s ability to convert food into energy. It also acts as a natural appetite suppressant: men who ate spicy appetizers consumed 200 fewer calories at later meals. Guacamole. This is the most effective fat-burning food on the planet. Studies have shown that people who ate only 1/2 of an avocado at lunch at 40% less at dinner. The B6 vitamin in avocados directly counteracts cortisol, the belly fat hormone. Oatmeal. Whole grains eaten 2-3 times a day will make you less likely to have a lot of belly fat. High-fiber and slow-burning foods like oatmeal keep you fuller longer. Wild Salmon. The fat-burning properties of this beautiful food sourced from nature are abundant. It is filled with omega-3’s and tons of protein to keep you healthy and satiated. Sweet Potatoes. This is a perfect “slow-carb” which means it burns slowly leaving you filling full and energized. This multi-vitamin food is like a pharmacy in the garden. They are also great for stabilizing blood sugar. Dark Chocolate. Yes, we said chocolate. Louisiana State University researchers found that gut microbes in our stomach ferment chocolate and boost our body’s production of gut-healthy polyphenolic compounds, including butyrate, a fatty acid that encourages the body to burn fat as fuel and turns off genes linked to inflammation. Blueberries. The polyphenol antioxidants will help burn fat and keep it from forming. Eggs. They contain choline which burns fat and the high-protein content will keep you satiated. Black beans. They are so inexpensive and so healthy. Research says they are the closest thing to a fat-burning pill. These beans feed good bacteria in your gut and trigger the production of butyrate which is the chemical that encourages your body to burn fat. Sun-dried tomatoes. Filled with beta-carotene and lycopene that rid your body of compounds that promote fat storage.

Other foods to eat: Almonds, lean pork tenderloin, apple cider vinegar, white tea, lemon water, and oysters.

