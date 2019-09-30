Carrie Ann Inaba After Discovering She Has Lupus

Carrie Ann Inaba, one of the judges on Dancing with the Stars and a host on The Talk, is opening up on the media and tv about her struggles with the disease known as Lupus. She appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan last Thursday and discussed having this problematic and disabling disease. She was told six years ago that she had an autoimmune disease but just recently found out she had Lupus. She said the doctor simply forgot to tell her.
“I was recently diagnosed with lupus, I was actually told,” Inaba told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “It’s so weird. I was diagnosed with [an] autoimmune [disease] 6 years ago, but my doctor didn’t tell me I had lupus. I was having a colonoscopy and I saw my chart [read] lupus and I was like, ‘This is not my chart,’ and they were like, ‘You have lupus.'”
This was a difficult adjustment for the very busy star. After a lot of research and personal observations, she discovered she would have to stay out of the sun and give up her favorite drink.
“I quit Diet Coke [and] stopped going in the sun because when you have lupus you’re allergic to UV light, which I didn’t know, so I was causing my own flare-ups,” she said. Being from Hawaii, she always loved the outdoors.
She also deals with Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), spinal stenosis, Sjögren’s syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.
Inaba has fought thru the guilt of having to get a lot of rest to take care of herself. But feels empowered that she has taken control of her own health.
“There’s a blessing in some of these health conditions because it gives you a greater awareness of your own health,” she told Ripa and Seacrest. “It makes you take care of yourself and realize it’s a very important component of a healthy lifestyle is to see the doctor regularly, make sure that you’re keeping up all your checkups and getting the right tests.”
“I feel I have gotten my life back,” Inaba remarked to Kelly and Ryan.
Lupus, an autoimmune disease, happens when the immune system attacks its tissues, causing inflammation, swelling, pain, and damage. Lupus symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, fever, and a lupus rash.
Photo courtesy of Bing via parade.com
