Carrie Ann Inaba After Discovering She Has Lupus

“I quit Diet Coke [and] stopped going in the sun because when you have lupus you’re allergic to UV light, which I didn’t know, so I was causing my own flare-ups,” she said. Being from Hawaii, she always loved the outdoors.

She also deals with Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), spinal stenosis, Sjögren’s syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

Inaba has fought thru the guilt of having to get a lot of rest to take care of herself. But feels empowered that she has taken control of her own health.

“There’s a blessing in some of these health conditions because it gives you a greater awareness of your own health,” she told Ripa and Seacrest. “It makes you take care of yourself and realize it’s a very important component of a healthy lifestyle is to see the doctor regularly, make sure that you’re keeping up all your checkups and getting the right tests.”

“I feel I have gotten my life back,” Inaba remarked to Kelly and Ryan.

Lupus, an autoimmune disease, happens when the immune system attacks its tissues, causing inflammation, swelling, pain, and damage. Lupus symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, fever, and a lupus rash.