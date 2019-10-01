Signs You Might Have Clogged Arteries

Early detection of clogged arteries could prevent the massive amount of deaths every year in the U.S. from heart attacks. According to the CDC, 735,000 people in the states are victims of a sudden heart attack as approximately 610,000 will die from coronary heart disease. About 80% of these cases can be prevented with early detection, medical therapy, and lifestyle changes. Did you know your body will give you subtle clues if you might have clogged arteries?

Plaque can buildup in coronary, carotid, peripheral and renal arteries. It is made up of fat, cholesterol, and other substances in the blood that ultimately harden and narrow your arteries. This restricts the flow of oxygen-rich blood to organs and other parts of your body.

Signs of Clogged Arteries

Lower Back Pain. We always associate this with muscles or arthritis. The lower part of your body is one of the first places to accumulate plaque. The reason you feel pain is because the disks are not getting the blood flow they need to cushion the vertebrae. Tight Jaw. When you have poor blood flow to the heart, you may experience neck and jaw pain and tightness. There again, most associate this with TMJ or stress. This tightness is coming from the vagus nerve from the heart that is in contact with the neck, jaw, and left arm. Erectile Dysfunction. This comes with age but could also be a sign of a clogged artery in the pelvis. Before going for the blue pill, get a screening from your doctor. Calf Pain When You Walk. Known as claudication, you may have blocked leg arteries. You need to be examined by your doctor to check your leg pulses asap. He will also examine your blood flow and pressure in your legs. Start eating more plant-based food and fewer animal products. Indigestion, Nausea, and Vomiting. If you have a blockage, the lack of oxygen and blood flow in your renal arteries where the kidneys get their blood flow may cause these symptoms. Heart Palpitations. Blocked arteries supplying the heart, especially when accompanied by symptoms like dizziness, fainting, blurred vision, chest pain, sweating, and nausea can indicate a blocked artery Weakness and/or dizziness. Dizziness, trouble walking, loss of balance/coordination, and unexplained falls can be due to plaque buildup in the carotid arteries. Earlobe Crease. An angled crease that runs obliquely from the ear canal to the lower edge of the earlobe is linked with coronary artery disease. An ear crease can be a sign of poor circulation due to clogged arteries in the heart. Shortness of Breath, Difficulty in Swallowing, and Chest Pains. These are the most common signs of a clogged artery. Never ignore. Go straight to the ER.

Although the exact trigger of clogged arteries is unknown, contributing factors include increasing age, high cholesterol, high triglycerides (a type of fat, or lipid, in your blood), high blood pressure, obesity, excessive smoking, diabetes, inflammatory disease, and a family history of hardening of the arteries.

