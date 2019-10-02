Medical Research on Psoriasis/Your Diet Matters

Psoriasis is an embarrassing and miserably uncomfortable medical condition that affects millions of people. Psoriasis is the most prevalent autoimmune disease in the United States. According to current studies, as many as 7.5 million Americans – approximately 2.2% of the population – have psoriasis. 125 million people worldwide – 2% to 3% of the total population – have psoriasis, according to the World Psoriasis Day consortium.

Science is learning more about plaque psoriasis and ways to treat it. It’s a chronic disease that needs lifelong management but there are still questions about what causes it. Sufferers know that certain flare-ups appear with no warning, rhyme, or reason. Thankfully, research has discovered certain foods can bring on a flare-up and other foods can help your immune system fight a flare-up. The immune system has countless cells and proteins that work together as one balanced system to keep our bodies healthy.

According to Health Central, these foods can help fight psoriasis and those that can cause outbreaks:

Apple Cider Vinegar. You can dab it on the skin and also take it by mouth. Garlic. Garlic is a lipoxygenase inhibitor, which means that it can help stop the activity of enzymes responsible for inflammation. Fish Eggs/Caviar. Omega-3’s in the eggs fight psoriasis. Fresh-caught Salmon. This beautiful natural food is full of omega-3’s. Salmon can reduce inflammation and it also contains a carotenoid that can act as an antioxidant. Go Gluten-free. Giving up gluten in bread, pasta and condiments have helped some psoriasis sufferers have less outbreaks. Carrots, Squash, Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Kale, and Broccoli. All these foods fight inflammation in the body. Healthy Grains. Brown rice, Quinoa, and Certain Cereals can fight inflammation in the gut to prevent outbreaks. The high-fiber content is a must-have for sufferers. Fatty Meats can cause a flare-up but lean meats can reverse the effect. Nuts and Avocados are good fats that transport vitamins throughout the body. Blueberries are known as the psoriasis fruit and a must-have for those who suffer. They are your super-food and natural medicine to combat an outbreak.

Health Central says to avoid or cut back on “nightshade vegetables.” These foods can bring on an outbreak by their alkaloid substance which most psoriasis patents are highly allergic.

These include:

Potatoes Peppers Tomatoes Eggplant

Ref. mg217.com, skyrizi.com, healthcentral.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via oxygennest.com