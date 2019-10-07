Signs And Signals That Tell Where Your Relationship Is Headed

It is a very common habit for people to watch other couples to try to determine if it is a solid relationship. We do this to sometimes compare theirs to ours. Do they seem obsessed with each other? Does one show a lot of respect for their mate and the other shows disrespect? Are our ideas of what a relationship should be slanted from past failed marriages or long-term failures of trying to make it work with someone we cared about?

Ranker released a list of secret signals that a relationship is promising and some traits that warn a devotion to someone may be a waste of time. Can one change some of the signals to see what happens? Let’s dive in.

Signals a Relationship is Solid

A loving couple walks in sync with each other. You probably will never see one walking ahead of the other one. Susan Quilliam , author of Body Language Secrets: Read the Signals and Find Love, Wealth and Happiness . This mirroring shows a physical and mental connection. Loving couples eat meals at the same pace. A couple that mirrors each other in the timing of their meals shows a lot. Are they talking to each other? Do they show respect by making sure the other’s meal is good? If you see one gobbling down their food like a wolf…it could also show they are very self-indulgent. Someone with their face in a newspaper or on their phone is very disrespectful. Close couples engage at meals. Happily married couples look at each other in the eye and never walk away during an argument. This shows I am committed to you and we will get this worked out. If one is always looking away and frequently swallowing, those are signs they are hiding something. It’s all about the direction of the feet, according to Lonerwolf. If a couple is sitting, you will typically notice the knees and feet are pointed toward their companion. Likewise, if one is pointed toward someone they are noticing, look out. How do they kiss? If you are getting a long open and relaxed-lips kiss, they are in. If it is a tight-lipped short peck, something is wrong. They are communicating tension and avoidance. When you see your significant other and they give you a long heartfelt kiss, they still really care and are happy to see you. Sexual signals. Martin Lloyd-Elliott, author of Secrets of Sexual Body Language , explains that not receiving a smile, glance, or an “eyebrow flash” from one’s significant other can lead a partner to feel bad without even knowing why. Sitting on the same side of the table. Couples who are deeply in love very seldom sit across the table from each other unless it is a very small table. They desire to be close to each other. If one of the people in the relationship is constantly looking down their nose at their partner or smirking at their comments, they feel they are superior to their mate. This is a jerk, folks. If the couple is looking at each other’s lips often, they long to kiss each other. If she asks him to hold her purse, she trusts him. Close-fist or close-arm people are closed-off! Couples that love touch each other often. Leaning in toward each other is probably a sign that a couple is solid. Leaning away and avoiding any type of closeness shows conflict and a desire to get away from that other person.

The Good Men Project says the signs a relationship is dysfunctional are: Tedium, blame, guilt, tension, and uncertainty.

These signals are great for talking with someone who is in a very unhappy and unfulfilled relationship. Why waste another decade with that person if it cannot be remedied? Never settle thinking this is the best you can get or deserve! Remember, being alone is not nearly as bad as being in a relationship and feeling alone.

So, now you will start watching couples, huh? Maybe we should just start conveying love to our significant other by using some of these signals. Who knows, a spark may be reignited.

