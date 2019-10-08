Nick Jonas Is Joining “The Voice”

Nick Jonas (27) has just revealed that he will be in the judge’s seat on The Voice in 2020. The frontman for the Jonas Brothers will be joining the all-star coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the upcoming season 18 of the NBC series.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Nick Jonas revealed that he is excited about his new venture after making the announcement for the first time. “I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family,” said Jonas. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Recording artist Gwen Stefani, who has been a judge on this season, had a conflict in scheduling during the recording time of the next season. She had a previous commitment to her Las Vegas residency. Jonas will take her place on the panel.

On TODAY this morning, 10/8/2019, Jonas’s wife also appeared to talk with host Hodi Kopi who adopted two beautiful little girls. Kopi tells his wife, actress and activist Priyanka Chopra that becoming a mother changed her life for the better. Chopra expressed how excited she is to start a family with Jonas.

Posting a picture on Instagram, Jonas wrote: “Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @nbcthevoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all.”

Jonas performs with his brothers Kevin and Joe as The Jonas Brothers in addition to performing as a solo artist. Earlier this year, the band announced their return to music with a new single, Sucker, which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude, and passion that he brought to ‘Songland’ earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability, and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

