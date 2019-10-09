Former Southern Charm Castmate, Thomas Ravenel Lawsuit Settled

Well, the rich playboy has missed another chance to go to prison. Surprised? Thomas Ravenel just had to pull his wallet out. This time it is to pay for the charge against him that was filed in 2015 by the nanny of his children.

In September, Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery after Dawn accused him of rape, PEOPLE confirmed.

Ravenel, 57, and Nanny Dawn reached a $125,000 settlement, requiring the Southern Charm star to make an $80,000. donation to People Against Rape in his former nanny’s name, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The non-profit provides services to adult survivors of sexual assault in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties of South Carolina. Nanny Dawn supposedly doesn’t want a dime of his money. However; he does have to pay her $45,000. legal bills as well. Dawn says she knew he would go unpunished anyway.

The nanny alleges that in 2015 while his girlfriend (the mother of his children, Catherine Dennis) slept with their daughter Kensington, Ravenel cornered her in a room, blocked the door, dropped his pants, and proceeded to rip her clothes off her. The nanny was not in court when the sentence was handed down but agreed to drop the case. She wrote a letter to Ravenel that the judge read aloud and Ravenel agreed to the facts.

According to the Charleston Police Department affidavit acquired by PEOPLE, “After escaping the assault, the victim called her then ex-husband and sister and told them of the incident, fled the scene and notified several family members of the incident. Photographs were then taken immediately of the injuries to her neck and chest,” the affidavit states. “Detectives corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and defendant, and interviewed multiple witnesses, to be named at the court’s discretion, who substantiated the post-assault information. Detectives also retrieved the photographs taken by the victim, which are appropriately time-stamped in reference to the incident.”

Thomas Ravenel is an American politician and former State Treasurer. He is the son of former South Carolina Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. As of 2019, he previously starred on the Bravo reality-television series Southern Charm and was an Independent candidate for the United States Senate in the 2014 election in South Carolina.

On Friday, March 4, 2008, Thomas Ravenel was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for drug charges against him, but was not immediately ordered to report to begin his sentence. In April 2018, Ashley Perkins, a Florida-based real estate agent, claimed that Ravenel sexually battered her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after meeting him on the dating app Tinder in December 2015.

