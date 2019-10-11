Your Eye Color Can Determine Your Health

This morning, 10/11/2019, MSN released how many health problems are associated with eye color and the shape of eyes. This is a report released from WebMD that studied how the eyes (the windows to the soul) can determine if you should be more alert to any changes you may notice in your body.

Eye Cancer – Melanoma of the eye

If you have blue, gray, or green eyes you are more likely to develop eye cancer than those who have brown eyes.

Only 2,500 people get cancer in the eye every year so your chances are very low.

Trustworthiness

Those with brown eyes and the facial features of most with brown eyes give those around them a feeling of trustworthiness.

Blood Sugar

Type-I Diabetes is more likely found in those with fair skin and blue eyes.

This discovery came from a study in 2011 in Europe. Glaucoma, cataracts, and retinopathy (a disorder of the retina) are all eye health issues brought on by diabetes.

Hearing Loss

People with brown eyes have more pigment in their ears that allow less hearing loss in a loud environment than blue-eyed people.

Alcohol/Addictions

Studies show that blue-eyed people are more likely to become addicted to alcohol and substance abuse.

Endometriosis

This female health problem (the tissue inside the uterus grows outside the uterus) is found more in blue-eyed women. It is believed the genes that cause the eye color are the same ones that bring on DIE or endometriosis.

Response to therapy

Studies show brown-eyes people respond better to a rigid therapy where blue-eyed people need a therapy that changes or adapts as they do.

Different dilations

One out of five people have this naturally; however, it can also be a sign of stroke, infection, or nervous problem.

Vitiligo

Blue-eyed people have this condition where the loose skin loses pigment causing spots/blotches. This is another reason blue-eyed people should be always limit their sun exposure.

The same gene that causes the blue-eyes causes this condition.

Cataracts

The dark pigment in the brown eyes is twice as likely to develop cataracts according to a study from Australia.

Star pupils

Large and resting pupils are a sign of intelligence and a high connection of the brain to the eye in a student.

Multicolored eyes, wide eyes, and wide bridge of the nose

These can all be signs of Waardenburg syndrome. That genetic disorder can make you lose pigment in your hair, skin, and eyes. It can also cause deafness.

Sports

If you have brown eyes, you are more likely to excel in sports that require you to have a quick reaction such as boxing, hitting a ball, and football.

If your eyes are blue, you are more likely to be more likely to choose baseball, bowling, and golfing where you need to be in control from start to finish.

Pain tolerance

Studies have shown women with dark eyes have a lot less tolerance for pain. They have a more difficult time in child delivery and sleeping through pain. Women with blue eyes had a higher tolerance to pain of different types.

Macular degeneration

Studies show women with light-colored eyes are twice as likely to develop this aging disease of the eyes which can cause blindness.

Whether these are the matters of the heart, the mind, or the nerves, our eyes have the ability to show us serious health concerns even before we start to experience any symptoms at all.

A good diet full of essential vitamins, such as vitamin A from sweet potato, carrots, and spinach is essential to keeping your vision and your eyes healthy.

Since early detection is key, make an appointment with your eye doctor and get checked.

Ref. MSN/news/WebMD, belmarahealth.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via blogspot.com