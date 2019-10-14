5 Reasons To Eat Oatmeal Every Day

Oatmeal is one of the oldest breakfast foods. It has a long history that was first introduced in Scotland to the breakfast table. I’m sure you remember your grandparents having their share in the morning with their percolator coffee. It is also one of the simplest foods to prepare but its nutritional value far exceeds the boxed cereals or bacon and eggs. Of course, you don’t want to diminish its superpowers by drowning the prepared dish with sugars or syrups.

Oatmeal is a healthy food that is very versatile. You can add fruits and berries, nuts and seeds, and even yogurt to your hot bowl of nutrition. You can also find it in granola, energy bars, and cookies. Oatmeal is available now in ready-mix individual servings at the grocery store and many are making the overnight oats to take to work with them.

Let’s look at why a natural bowl of oatmeal should be on your menu every day to keep your ticker healthy and your cholesterol lowered.

5 Reasons You Need Oatmeal in Your Diet

Oatmeal supports a healthy heart. Oatmeal and other oat products were the subjects of a 1997 ruling by the Food and Drug Administration that consuming oat bran or whole rolled oats can lower the risk of heart disease when combined with a low-fat diet via the effect of oat beta-glucan to reduce levels of blood cholesterol. A similar conclusion was reached in 2010 by the European Food Safety Authority. The American Heart Association recommends getting about 25 grams of fiber daily on a 2,000 calorie diet—and to make at least half of those grains whole grains (like oats). Oatmeal helps you maintain your weight. Not only does the fiber in the oats keep you full, it also reduces blood-sugar spikes. This is a reason not to fill the oatmeal with sugars and syrups. Instead use cinnamon, nuts, and berries. Manages blood sugar. Anyone with diabetes needs complex carbs instead of simple carbs. Oats are a great way to get your protein without so many eggs which can raise cholesterol. Oats are a perfect way to manage type-2 diabetes. Oats are a way to get your dairy intake by simply adding milk, almond milk, or coconut milk. Oats are a great source of nutrients. In just one 150 calorie bowl, this is what you are getting:

5 grams of protein

1.7 grams of iron

147 milligrams of potassium

13 micrograms of folate

166 milligrams of phosphorus

56 milligrams of magnesium

1.5 milligrams of zinc

With the cooler temps around the corner, what better time to warm your belly and get a kick-start to your day than a bowl of hot oatmeal? If you are too busy to make it in the mornings, make it overnight in small containers and take it to work with you.

Photo courtesy of Bing via chowhound.com