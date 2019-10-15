Signs You Should Change Nail Salons

Yesterday, 10/14/2019, Dr. Oz informed us of the dangers of going to a toxic salon for a pedicure and/or manicure. Because of the lower prices, many choose to go to the large mass-production salons. Some of these salons are not following health and safety standards which can allow you to get a very serious health problem; from a fungus to flesh-eating bacteria, and even the loss of a limb. Not only are many of these types of salons filled with bacteria, the chemicals in the air and many of their polishes are toxic. Oz says the air can be so deadly that it can be compared to working in an oil refinery. So toxic, that many nail techs are fearing now they may have cancer.

TODAY aired a segment following up on this very scary subject by giving the public signs to not ignore when you encounter a salon that could be harmful to your health.

Signs You Need To Change Nail Salons

Every new customer should get a new nail file. If you don’t see that your tech is using a new file on you, refuse the service. This is a cross-contamination precautionary measure to avoid the bacteria of a fungus being spread. If your tech stores your file for you, this is not safe. In an enclosed bag, bacteria will grow. “Every customer gets a fresh nail file so artists can work on nails safely and files are offered to guests to take home following their service,” Dave Crisalli, founder, and CEO of PROSE, a wellness-focused, non-toxic nail boutique, told TODAY of his salon. If you have a bad reaction to your last manicure or pedicure, don’t go back. Did you bleed and get soreness from your last service? “Possible issues include allergic reaction, infection, bleeding, pain of any kind. These are all reasons to try a new salon,” Dr. Dana Stern, a board-certified dermatologist, and Nu Skin’s nail health expert, told TODAY. This is a sign of poor sanitation! A strong chemical smell. Have you noticed the techs have on masks but you aren’t offered one? These smells are very dangerous and contain toxins. “The salon offers more artificial enhancements (dips, acrylics) and the ventilation is not effective. That strong chemical scent is usually a clue,” said Stern. If the tools are not sanitized. You should see a cannister of Barbicide and an autoclave which are on the location containing tools for sanitization. If you don’t see these, ask to see them. This is not rude. This is for your own safety. Sanitized tools are in paper bags and have changed color from the process. They cut your cuticles. Cuticles are like the door frames for your nail. Cutting your cuticles can cause the malformation of the nail and bleeding, opening you up to infections. They should only be pushed back. Pedicure tubs are not sanitized properly. This does not mean a quick spray. “Jetted tubs are a breeding ground for bacteria and should be sanitized for a minimum of 10 minutes with an EPA-registered disinfectant between each service to properly kill the microorganisms that live inside of the jets,” Mazz Hanna, celebrity nail artist and founder of Mazz Hanna Beauty, told TODAY Style. “If this isn’t being done, do not get a pedicure there,” said Hanna.

Note: Professional nail techs have extensive training on safety measures and procedures. They also attend classes every year for governmental updates and regulations. Look at the rating of the salon issued by the board of regulators and google the name to see if there are any violations.

Remember: You need to get what you pay for which includes your health’s safety. Anytime you leave a salon, your nails should be healthier than when you walked in. Never let any tech do damage to your nails for beauty purposes.

Stay away from cheap polishes that can contain toxins that will absorb into your body and never let a tech rip off gel or any product from your nails. It needs to be soaked off.

Ref. NBC/Dr. Oz, TODAY, today.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via cosmopolitan.com