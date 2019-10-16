Why Am I Always Hungry?

Are you one of those folks that want to grab a big cinnamon roll when you wake up? Are you thinking about dinner while you are eating lunch? Your blood tested positive so you aren’t worried about diabetes, so what is it? Well, science has figured out what you are doing or not doing that is creating this food passion 24/7. Let’s take a look at some of the possible reasons and causes of this hole in your stomach.

You aren’t getting enough sleep. Did you know that when you skimp on sleep there are hormones in your body that suffer? These same hormones also affect hunger. Your body gets the same effect as it would if you had smoked marijuana. Try to sleep at least 9 hrs. each night and you will see a huge difference in your hunger throughout the day according to the University of Chicago that published an article on sleep studies in Sleep 2016. You aren’t eating a high protein breakfast. If you opt for pancakes instead of an omelet, you are making your first mistake of the day. Researchers at the University of Missouri found that women who ate a breakfast filled with protein ate a lot fewer calories at lunch. You aren’t monitoring your fats. The American Heart Association recommends healthy adults limit fat to 20 to 35 percent of total daily calories (or 44 to 78 grams for a 2,000 calorie diet). Even the good fats are high in calories so monitor the amount you are ingesting. You need water. Think about today’s liquids you drank. How many glasses of pure water did you drink? Shame on you! You need water to live. Water makes up the largest percentage of your body. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign studied the dietary habits of more than 18,300 adults and found that the majority of people who upped their daily water intake by one, two, or three cups cut up to 205 daily calories, as well as reduced their consumption of saturated fat, sugar, sodium, and cholesterol. These are the signs and symptoms that you could be dehydrated. You are too stressed. When you’re stressed out all the time, cortisol hormone levels remain high, which then triggers hunger hormones. Try anti-stress exercises or talk to your doctor. You are eating whites-sugar, bread, rice, flour. Whole-grains are your friends and will fill you up faster plus give you the fiber you need for a healthy gut. Don’t go more than 4-5 hrs. between meals. At least pick up a healthy snack if you are going longer. Eating on a schedule helps your body digest complex carbs and protein, which can help maintain a healthy metabolism. Get rid of food sites on your social feed. Once you see that piece of cake, your brain is triggered to associate taste. That’s when the problem begins…at sight. Out of sight, out of mind?

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/nutrition/thehealthy.com, Dr. Oz, WebMD

Photo courtesy of Bing via clipart-library.com