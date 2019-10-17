How One Woman Ditched The City And Found Her Happiness

This morning, 10/17/2019 on TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith shares the story of Audra Lawlor, who left her lucrative career on Wall Street to start a new chapter on the San Juan Islands in Washington state. There, she found a calling as an alchemist and transformed her life in ways she never knew she could. After a disappointing 5 miscarriages of trying to have a family, she found her solace in the dirt. She is now the mother of two and the founder of a very successful business. Was there a connection in her working in the dirt all day and being able to conceive?

Lawlor who was a wizard on Wall Street now works with pears. It’s all very storybook. It took her years to harness the inspiration that led to starting my fruit preserves company, using Orca pears, Girl Meets Dirt. She and her husband, Jared have found their calling. She started her business and made the dirt her church. Her sixth pregnancy, for reasons unbeknownst to us, was different and along came my son. And then, 22 months later, my joyful daughter.

Lawlor says, “Life now is full and rich and busy and sticky and hectic…but I have my heart back. My 6 a.m. alarm is now the birds or the babes or the rooster crowing, followed by toast or oatmeal with jam of my own invention, fruit plucked from the trees that also found this a perfect place to take root centuries ago. And stress? It never goes completely away, but I’m grateful to wash it away nightly in the Salish Sea.”

A Pacific Northwest native, Audra Lawlor left a career in finance in New York City to return home with her husband. The couple settled on Orcas Island, and Audra, inspired by the island’s natural beauty and legacy of orchard keeping, began gardening and creating her own preserves, made from local fruits and informed by her travels abroad.

For Audra and her family, putting down roots where it all began is a real-life storytale. After leaving New York that she says, “was eating her soul,” she has found her true calling and peace. “We decided if we were going to turn our lives upside down, let’s go exactly where we want to go,” she explains.

The business—Girl Meets Dirt—creates handmade, small-batch artisanal preserves that are designed for savory pairings with cheese or charcuterie. Lawlor walked away from a career on Wall Street, trading in the wilds of Manhattan for the pastoral scene of Orcas Island.

When the body feels stress, it immediately goes into protection mode. Life preservation ranks higher than reproduction, so getting pregnant when stress levels are high can be difficult. This has nothing to do with a physical inability to conceive, but with genetic wiring. Stress was once defined as a physical threat.

Photo courtesy of Bing via edibleseattle.com