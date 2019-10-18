Which Personality Type Are You?

On TODAY, we learned there are 4 different personality types that most identify with having. Researchers at Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering, in Illinois, examined data from 1.5 million participants who answered questionnaires about the “big five” personality traits. These five traits are commonly accepted to be major indicators of personality. As they looked at the data it appeared that people clustered around four different areas, and those emerged as the different personalities.

“The findings suggest there are types,” Luis Amaral, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering and an author of the paper told TODAY. “These (types) are sort of more of an attractor for these personality traits.”

It’s not an exact science, but the people in the findings fell into one of the four types based on how they rank on the big five personality traits:

openness agreeableness extraversion neuroticism contentiousness

The four personality types include:

Average: The most common type are people who are high in neuroticism and extraversion while lower in openness. Some common traits are: They had the idea first, they tend to waste a lot of time, they are always broke, they talk more than they act, they have lottery dreams, and spend too much time focusing on the past.

Reserved: People in this type are not open or neurotic but they are emotionally stable. They tend to be introverted, agreeable and conscientious. Some common traits are: Tend to be more reserved, less outgoing, and less sociable. They are not necessarily loners but they tend to be satisfied with having fewer friends.

Role-models: These people are natural leaders with low levels of neuroticism and high levels of agreeableness, extraversion, openness, and conscientiousness. They listen to new ideas and are reliable. Their traits are: Demonstrates confidence and leadership, aren't afraid to be unique, communicates and interacts with everyone, shows respect and concern for others, knowledgeable and well rounded.

Self-centered: While these people score high in extraversion they rank below average openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness. This type has these traits: Self-absorption, excessive self-love, need for admiration and/or fame, and a lack of empathy or concern for others, an unrealistic sense of entitlement.

Knowing yourself is a way for you to grow. Personalities can and do change with age and getting to know yourself can help you to become a better person.

Take the quiz by clicking here to get to know who you are as an individual and remember that no one type is better than the other. Love thyself but always strive to be better today than you were yesterday.

Ref. NBC/TODAY, today.com, lifehack.com, caycon.com, pairedlife.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via YouTube