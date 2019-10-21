Horror Movies Based on Factual Events

Well, it’s almost Halloween and you’ve probably noticed on the cable networks a slew of horror movies. Some still wonder why anyone wants to get the heebie-jeebies scared out of them. As if the terrifying ghosts and crazed people aren’t enough, these movies are based on fact. Many of the popular films were written from statements taken from those that experienced pure horror. When you are watching and realize this happened, well…you get the point.

Redbook released the list of those movies.

The Amityville Horror (1979) is the most famous horror movie of all time. The accounts of paranormal activity from the Lutz family while living only 28 days in a new home were documented in the book, “The Amityville Horror.” Several deaths occurred in the home. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) is a true story of a former funeral parlor that was bought in 1986 as a home by the Snedeker family. Many harmful and malicious events happened while the family lived in the home. The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) is a true story of the Wyrick family’s young daughter Heidi in Ellerslie, Georgia. She began to take an interest in her new imaginary friend—an elderly man she called Mr. Gordy. Her mother Lisa grew understandably concerned with her daughter’s adult ‘imaginary’ friend and feared that it might be someone trying to kidnap her. Things turned even creepier when she discovered that the ‘friend’s’ name and physical characteristics matched that of the home’s previous occupant, who died years prior. After moving out of the house, Heidi never claimed to see Mr. Gordy again. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) is an account of Anneliese Michel that was possessed by several demonic entities. This story challenged the justice system in the 1960s after the 2 priests involved in her exorcism along with her parents were found dead. Tapes are played of her actual voice in demonic tones of unknown languages. Psycho (1960) is based on the real-life killer Ed Gein along with many other movies including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976) is the story of a rural town and a real-life killer. The movie is based on the Texarkana Moonlight Murders, which occurred in the mid-1940s. The dubbed ‘Phantom Killer’ attacked eight people but was never captured. The Conjuring (2013) was such a hauntingly terrifying experience that many of the facts were left out! You’re kidding, right? Real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are brought in to help the Perron family, who are being tormented by vengeful spirits in their Rhode Island home. The Conjuring 2 (2016) is also based on true events by the Warrens and an English family. The police were also witnesses. Annabelle (2014) the possessed doll that haunted a couple in their Pasadena home is now locked away in an occult museum. Scream (1996) was written based on the real-life “Gainesville Ripper” in Florida from the 1970s. Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Entity (1982), and Wolf Creek (2005) are all based on factual events.

Why not just turn on a funny movie? Isn’t real life scary enough?

Ref. REDBOOK, redbook.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via realtor.com