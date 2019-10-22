Tickets Now Available /Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker

Today, 10/22/2019, tickets went on sale for the last episode of the Star Wars franchise, The Rise of Skywalker. Those fans who have grown up watching the Star Wars franchise are lining up and freaking out that the anticipated last movie will be in theaters December 20, if you can get a seat. Following the events of The Last Jedi, the remaining members of the Resistance face-off with the First Order once again, all while reckoning with their troubled pasts. Now holding the knowledge and power of the previous generations, the final battle begins.

Critics have noted this last two and a half hour movie is full of action and adventure. According to BBC, these are important moments from The Rise of Skywalker.

Rey and Kylo Ren team-up.

C-3PO’s last stand. A line from C-3PO in the movie: “Taking one last look sir… At my friends,” he replies.

Top billing for the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leah).

Secondary actors sidelined.

Old faces will appear. Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) – the galactic gambler who was the original owner of the Millennium Falcon – makes his return for the last of the current trilogy.

New faces to appear riding space horses.

A showdown to end all showdowns.

The Emperor is back.

Different locations. A stormy water planet. A sprawling forest planet. An eerily still ice planet.

Director J.J. Abrams told Entertainment Weekly the new movie “is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We’re not screwing around.”

It will be the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), and the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga”. The film is being produced by Lucasfilm and Bad Robot Productions and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Its ensemble cast includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams.

Click to watch the official trailer: TRAILER

Ref. MSN/entertainment, wikipedia.com, TODAY, entertainmentweekly.com

Trailer courtesy of YouTube

Photo courtesy of Bing via screenrant.com