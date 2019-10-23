Gwen Stefani: Secrets To Staying Young

Gwen Stefani is a very famous singer and designer who is currently one of the judges on THE VOICE. She is also the mother of three boys and is in a very public relationship with singer Blake Shelton. If you pull up an old video of her singing years ago, it seems she is younger-looking today. How in this world does she do it? Gwen sat down with Marie Claire to explain the health habits that she feels has certainly paid off for her energy, stamina, attitude toward life, and beautiful appearance.

Gwen truly believes in being consistent in whatever you do. She hits the gym 5 days a week. Not only is this routing keeping her body fit, but she also remarks it makes her feel good. She also makes a playlist to help pump her up for a successful workout. Gwen prefers an old-fashioned work out combined with boxing versus yoga or pilates. She says quality workouts are more important than quantity. She says to take your workout outdoors. Don’t just go to the gym. Spend time hiking, walking, and do activities like horseback riding. Her trainer says one of the ways to keep your arms toned is to explore new activities like rowing. Gwen feels if you are bored with your workout you need to change it up. She says she works out more for her brain than her body. She became a vegetarian off and on since she was 12. She leans more toward plant based-foods for a healthy life. Listen to your body. In 2012, Gwen took a break from the public eye. She says your body will tell you when you need a break. “I kind of stopped working out. I think my body just needed a break. And so I did that, and focused more on feeling good as opposed to beating myself up,” Gwen told Marie Claire. Prioritize spiritual exercise. “I’ve been working on my spiritual exercising and like really trying to connect, and be grateful and considerate, and living in the present,” Gwen told US Weekly. Water should be in your body consistently. She feels staying hydrated is good in every way for you. It also curbs hunger pains. Gwen shops at organic local farmers’ markets. She snacks on high-fiber foods like carrots and beets instead of chips. Her travel request sheets include vitamin water, soy milk, celery, almonds, cashews, plums, melons, and bananas. Cook with your kids. This keeps you accountable for your eating habits. Prioritize your life. She still takes her kids to school amidst her busy schedule. She makes every effort to have one-on-one time with each of her children. She also takes her children on trips that involve activities. Avoid stress by taking things as they come and live in the moment. Embrace a simpler life. She loves spending time now in Oklahoma with Blake where they eat watermelons from the garden and she plants wildflowers. Be very conscientious of your time in the sun. She regrets not being more aware of the dangers of the sun and the damage it can do to your skin when she was younger. Don’t get caught up in negativity. Commit to yourself every day by resetting, finding what makes you happy, and accepting yourself for who you are.

Gwen is one of those women that inspire us to be better at everything we do. She wears her age of 50 so beautifully that it has to be the new 30.

