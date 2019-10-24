Life Gets Better With Age

If you asked the average person in their active years what they dreaded most, it would probably be growing old. Many fear medical problems with bills, aches, less stamina, and the unknown. Well, amidst those claims, there are perks to getting to your senior years that far exceed what you’ve been taught or think. There are many aspects of growing older that should be embraced. Many never get this opportunity, so if you are one of the lucky ones, be thankful.

The Psychological Bulletin suggests that your self-esteem peaks between 60 and 70 years old. Remember all those years of trying to figure yourself out? You finally understand why you are here and start giving back. You give the best advice. Remember going to your Grandmother for a talk about life or advice you needed? You are friends with your children. You go from being someone they fear will try to straighten them out or criticize their choices to their best friend. Maybe its because you have lightened up so much. You choose your words more carefully and you are more articulate. According to a study published in Psychological Science and analyzed by MIT, your vocabulary might not peak until your 60s or 70s. You have better relationships. You have learned how to weed out those that are not good for you. Your friends now offer up great advice, fun times, and help you to always be your best. You get discounts. Senior discounts are offered at many restaurants, movie theaters, and museums. Grandchildren. If you are blessed with grandchildren, they will keep you active and give you a chance to share all your love and wisdom with them. Big decisions. All your big decisions should be behind you now. You no longer have to fret about buying a home or which career path to follow. You have time and you take time to smell the roses. Life will become so simple that you have the opportunity to finally notice and take advantage of the small things that matter. You also will obtain a greater sense of gratitude. You will notice you have become much more positive and a lot less tolerant of negativity. You are the most honest person in the family now. You manage your money well and are a lot more frugal. You know the value of a dollar and you are much more conscientious of how you spend your money. You know your style and you do not sway from it. You can now see the big picture of life. Everything is in perspective. You have more time to better yourself. You may even pick up new hobbies and discover talents you never knew you had. YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE! That alone, was worth the wait. That is the crowning glory of your gray hair.

Ref. MSN/lifestyle/theactivetimes.com

Photo courtesy of Bing via ibtimes.uk.com